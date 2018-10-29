Doyle Butkiewicz retires from J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Andy Keller named Wisconsin market manager

by

October 29, 2018, 10:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/doyle-butkiewicz-retires-from-j-p-morgan-private-bank/

Doyle Butkiewicz has retired from his role as Milwaukee market manager for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, and Andy Keller has been named market manager of the Private Bank for Wisconsin.

Jennifer Green has also been hired as Market Investments team leader for Wisconsin at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

The transition happened in August. Butkiewicz served in his role for 11 years.  Keller joined JPMorgan Chase predecessor Bank One Corp. in 2003 as a client services associate at a retail branch in Chicago. In 2005, he moved to the Private Banking group, and most recently led a large group of advisors in the Chicago market. He and his family recently moved to Milwaukee for this new role.

Keller now manages a 16-advisor team in Milwaukee, and said he’s focused on growing the Private Bank statewide. He plans to hire five to 10 more advisors over the next couple of years.

“We’re out in the community, we’re looking, we’re interviewing, we have a name that is strengthening, in terms of JPMorgan in Wisconsin,” Keller said.

And Keller plans to renovate the Private Bank office at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee soon, ideally in 2019, to update the space.

Butkiewicz

