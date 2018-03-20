Dohmen completes sale of Life Science Services division

Dan Johnson to retire from president role

by

March 20, 2018, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/dohmen-completes-sale-of-life-science-services-division/

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. has completed the previously announced sale of its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Cynthia LaConte, Dohmen Chief Executive Officer

Launched in 2014, Dohmen Life Science Services supports several hundred biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies by providing outsourced services in technology, marketing, supply chain, patient support, finance and compliance. It has offices nationwide.

JLL Partners is a private equity firm. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a health care strategic investment firm.

DLSS, which will retain its name, will be integrated with Water Street’s commercialization services platform. Cynthia LaConte will no longer serve as chief executive officer of DLSS, and DLSS president Dan Johnson will retire and aid in the transition to new ownership as an advisor. Jim Lang, executive chairman of the commercialization services platform, has been named CEO of DLSS.

“We are thrilled to add DLSS and its highly regarded patient-centric capabilities to our platform,” Lang said. “As one entity, we are ideally positioned to help our clients optimize the impact of important new products they are developing to support people who are battling complex and challenging diseases.”

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. has completed the previously announced sale of its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Cynthia LaConte, Dohmen Chief Executive Officer

Launched in 2014, Dohmen Life Science Services supports several hundred biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies by providing outsourced services in technology, marketing, supply chain, patient support, finance and compliance. It has offices nationwide.

JLL Partners is a private equity firm. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a health care strategic investment firm.

DLSS, which will retain its name, will be integrated with Water Street’s commercialization services platform. Cynthia LaConte will no longer serve as chief executive officer of DLSS, and DLSS president Dan Johnson will retire and aid in the transition to new ownership as an advisor. Jim Lang, executive chairman of the commercialization services platform, has been named CEO of DLSS.

“We are thrilled to add DLSS and its highly regarded patient-centric capabilities to our platform,” Lang said. “As one entity, we are ideally positioned to help our clients optimize the impact of important new products they are developing to support people who are battling complex and challenging diseases.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm