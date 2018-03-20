Dohmen completes sale of Life Science Services division

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. has completed the previously announced sale of its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Launched in 2014, Dohmen Life Science Services supports several hundred biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies by providing outsourced services in technology, marketing, supply chain, patient support, finance and compliance. It has offices nationwide.

JLL Partners is a private equity firm. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a health care strategic investment firm.

DLSS, which will retain its name, will be integrated with Water Street’s commercialization services platform. Cynthia LaConte will no longer serve as chief executive officer of DLSS, and DLSS president Dan Johnson will retire and aid in the transition to new ownership as an advisor. Jim Lang, executive chairman of the commercialization services platform, has been named CEO of DLSS.

“We are thrilled to add DLSS and its highly regarded patient-centric capabilities to our platform,” Lang said. “As one entity, we are ideally positioned to help our clients optimize the impact of important new products they are developing to support people who are battling complex and challenging diseases.”