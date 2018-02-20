Dohmen Co. to sell Life Science Services

Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners buy biotech outsourcing firm

by

February 20, 2018, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/dohmen-co-to-sell-life-science-services/

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. has agreed to sell its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners.

Cynthia LaConte, CEO of The Dohmen Co.

The transaction is expected to close in March for an undisclosed price.

Formally launched in 2014, Dohmen Life Science Services supports several hundred biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies by providing outsourced services in technology, marketing, supply chain, patient support, finance and compliance. It has offices nationwide.

JLL Partners is a private equity firm. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a health care strategic investment firm. It will merge DLSS with its commercialization services platform, which is aimed at market access solutions. Water Street’s commercialization services platform, which has about 380 employees, was created last year when Alliance Life Sciences, Health Strategies Group and The Access Group merged. DLSS will retain its branding and leadership team, which will report to a board guiding the platform.

The companies expect the combination of the platforms will create a leading offering in the life science commercialization space, serving more than 300 clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. A spokeswoman for Water Street said DLSS brings patient services capabilities to the platform. Water Street plans to retain all of DLSS’ employees at its current locations, she said.

“Adding DLSS to our life sciences platform is a game changer,” said Jim Lang, executive chairman of the platform. “Its client-focused culture and service capabilities are a strong strategic fit with our companies. As one entity, the center of our DNA will be to engage our combined capabilities to go above and beyond to delight our customers.”

The Dohmen Co. also has three other entities under its umbrella: health care innovation investment arm Dohmen Investment Group, health care nonprofit Dohmen Company Foundation and health care technology platform developer Red Arrow. There are 750 DLSS employees, about 125 of whom work out of Milwaukee. Its other locations are in Emoryville and Ontario, California; Denver; St. Louis and Memphis. Dohmen Co. has a total of 900 employees.

“At Dohmen, we’ve been creating a more efficient, effective and easy-to-use health experience for 160 years,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of The Dohmen Co. “We built, launched and grew DLSS as a disruptive alternative to traditional models that aren’t well suited to serving companies with targeted therapies and smaller patient populations. That’s why it was important for us to find partners that could not only scale the business but could add strategically important capabilities for our clients.”

“Our global platform is ideally positioned to support the life sciences industry as it continues to develop targeted therapies,” said Dan Agroskin, partner at JLL Partners. “We are pleased to partner with Water Street to invest our combined expertise and resources to optimize the impact of these important new products through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions.”

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. has agreed to sell its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners.

Cynthia LaConte, CEO of The Dohmen Co.

The transaction is expected to close in March for an undisclosed price.

Formally launched in 2014, Dohmen Life Science Services supports several hundred biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies by providing outsourced services in technology, marketing, supply chain, patient support, finance and compliance. It has offices nationwide.

JLL Partners is a private equity firm. Water Street Healthcare Partners is a health care strategic investment firm. It will merge DLSS with its commercialization services platform, which is aimed at market access solutions. Water Street’s commercialization services platform, which has about 380 employees, was created last year when Alliance Life Sciences, Health Strategies Group and The Access Group merged. DLSS will retain its branding and leadership team, which will report to a board guiding the platform.

The companies expect the combination of the platforms will create a leading offering in the life science commercialization space, serving more than 300 clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. A spokeswoman for Water Street said DLSS brings patient services capabilities to the platform. Water Street plans to retain all of DLSS’ employees at its current locations, she said.

“Adding DLSS to our life sciences platform is a game changer,” said Jim Lang, executive chairman of the platform. “Its client-focused culture and service capabilities are a strong strategic fit with our companies. As one entity, the center of our DNA will be to engage our combined capabilities to go above and beyond to delight our customers.”

The Dohmen Co. also has three other entities under its umbrella: health care innovation investment arm Dohmen Investment Group, health care nonprofit Dohmen Company Foundation and health care technology platform developer Red Arrow. There are 750 DLSS employees, about 125 of whom work out of Milwaukee. Its other locations are in Emoryville and Ontario, California; Denver; St. Louis and Memphis. Dohmen Co. has a total of 900 employees.

“At Dohmen, we’ve been creating a more efficient, effective and easy-to-use health experience for 160 years,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of The Dohmen Co. “We built, launched and grew DLSS as a disruptive alternative to traditional models that aren’t well suited to serving companies with targeted therapies and smaller patient populations. That’s why it was important for us to find partners that could not only scale the business but could add strategically important capabilities for our clients.”

“Our global platform is ideally positioned to support the life sciences industry as it continues to develop targeted therapies,” said Dan Agroskin, partner at JLL Partners. “We are pleased to partner with Water Street to invest our combined expertise and resources to optimize the impact of these important new products through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm