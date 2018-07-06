Deadlines approaching for several startup accelerators

July 06, 2018, 12:38 PM

Several area startup accelerators are accepting applications this month, and the deadlines are approaching.

Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller of gener8tor give an overview of the program at a Premiere Night.

gener8tor will host a Milwaukee cohort this fall. The application deadline is July 15, and the program runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14. The nationally-renowned accelerator accepts just five early-stage companies from around the country for each class.

New this time around, gener8tor has amended its deal terms for the accelerator, reducing the maximum funding amount from $140,000 to $90,000. BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation Inc., which in 2014 announced it would invest $50,000 in each gener8tor graduate that created high-quality jobs in Wisconsin, is no longer listed in the deal terms. Both gener8tor and BrightStar declined to comment about the change.

The Midwest Energy Research Consortium is accepting applications for its WERCBench Labs Accelerator through July 17. It plans to select up to 10 startups for its fourth iteration of the energy, power and controls-focused program. At the end of the 12-week program, startups compete in a “Demo Day” with a $10,000 top prize.

Near West Side Partners is also accepting applications this month for its third annual Rev-Up MKE small business competition. Small business competitors should apply by July 25. NWSP will choose six finalists to receive business training from businesses in the neighborhood from Aug. 1 to Sept. 25 in preparation for a live pitch event. The winner is expected to open a storefront on the Near West Side, and receives $10,000 to aid in that effort.

