David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy

Retailer has stores in Brookfield and Greenfield

by

November 19, 2018, 1:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/davids-bridal-files-for-bankruptcy/

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based wedding retailer David’s Bridal Inc. today filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.

The company, which has stores in Brookfield and Greenfield, says in a statement on its website that it plans to undergo financial restructuring while remaining operational.

“Our 300+ stores will continue operating, and all orders and alterations will be delivered as promised,” says chief executive officer Scott Key in the statement. “We are, and will continue to be, open for business.”

David’s expects the financial restructuring will reduce its debt by more than $400 million and “provide significant financial flexibility to support long-term growth prospects.”

David’s Bridal was established in 1950 as a family-owned salon and has expanded to more than 300 stores in the U.S., UK and Mexico. The company estimates it dresses nearly 60 percent of U.S. brides. David’s Bridal sells bridal and bridesmaid dresses, accessories and shoes, as well as wedding gifts and decorations, and prom dresses.

The restructuring is expected to be completed by early January.

“Today’s announcement is just the next step in our efforts to proactively secure David’s Bridal for a long, successful future,” Key said in a press release. “We are implementing our consensual restructuring plan from a position of strength and, with the support of our lenders, noteholders and equity holders, the plan will allow us to reduce our debt significantly while continuing to run our business as usual. We will be able to move through the court process very quickly, and in the end, we will be able to allocate even more of our resources towards making strategic investments in digital technologies and talent that will drive long-term growth and operational excellence at David’s Bridal.”

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based wedding retailer David’s Bridal Inc. today filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.

The company, which has stores in Brookfield and Greenfield, says in a statement on its website that it plans to undergo financial restructuring while remaining operational.

“Our 300+ stores will continue operating, and all orders and alterations will be delivered as promised,” says chief executive officer Scott Key in the statement. “We are, and will continue to be, open for business.”

David’s expects the financial restructuring will reduce its debt by more than $400 million and “provide significant financial flexibility to support long-term growth prospects.”

David’s Bridal was established in 1950 as a family-owned salon and has expanded to more than 300 stores in the U.S., UK and Mexico. The company estimates it dresses nearly 60 percent of U.S. brides. David’s Bridal sells bridal and bridesmaid dresses, accessories and shoes, as well as wedding gifts and decorations, and prom dresses.

The restructuring is expected to be completed by early January.

“Today’s announcement is just the next step in our efforts to proactively secure David’s Bridal for a long, successful future,” Key said in a press release. “We are implementing our consensual restructuring plan from a position of strength and, with the support of our lenders, noteholders and equity holders, the plan will allow us to reduce our debt significantly while continuing to run our business as usual. We will be able to move through the court process very quickly, and in the end, we will be able to allocate even more of our resources towards making strategic investments in digital technologies and talent that will drive long-term growth and operational excellence at David’s Bridal.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works - Racine
Reefpoint Brew House

12/05/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Paranet Member Leadership Day
Westmoor Country Club

12/06/20188:00 am-3:00 pm

Governor's Small Business Summit
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

12/11/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am