Christian Walters named president at Stewart-Peterson

Christian Walters has been named president of West Bend-based financial consulting firm Stewart-Peterson Inc.

Walters succeeds Patrick Patton, who has left the business to join his family’s company, Prescription Analytics in Hartford.

Walters also works as an independent consultant at Gerson Lehrman Group and Coleman Research. He was previously a leader in distribution performance at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.; and worked in leadership roles for 11 years at Harley-Davidson Motor Co., most recently as managing director, United States for general management, sales, marketing, operations and channel development. Walters is a former U.S. Army major.

“We’re very excited to have Christian join Stewart-Peterson,” said Scott Stewart, chief executive officer of Stewart-Peterson. “He’s the right person to lead our expanding brand presence across the United States, and his highly analytical nature is the ideal fit for the way we help businesses manage price opportunities and risks. Christian’s leadership philosophy will help us continue to build our team of people who put clients first when helping them successfully manage commodity market volatility and its impact on net revenue.”

“From the depth of the team to the strength of the financials, Patrick is leaving Stewart-Peterson in an excellent position for growth,” Walters said. “As someone who believes deeply in a servant leader philosophy, I find Stewart-Peterson’s ‘client first philosophy’ and culture to be the ideal company to leverage the leadership and growth skills I’ve acquired over my career. I’m excited to begin the work of taking the company to the next level by uncovering new opportunities to help businesses prosper in agribusiness and beyond.”

Stewart-Peterson is a futures and options brokerage that specializes in commodity risk management. It was founded in 1985.