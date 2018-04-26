Charles Schwab opens office in Germantown

Gerard leading second office

by

April 26, 2018, 12:00 PM

An independent Charles Schwab office opened this month in Germantown.

The ribbon cutting for the new independent Charles Schwab branch in Germantown.

The branch is located at W182 N9606 Appleton Ave. Kevin Gerard, who also leads the Charles Schwab office in Mequon, will be branch leader at the Germantown location. Financial consultant Jacob Becker will also work out of the Germantown office.

The new branch is targeted to clients from the Germantown, Menomonee Falls and surrounding communities. San Francisco-based Charles Schwab offers investment advice, products and services, including brokerage and retirement accounts, ETFs and online trading.

“Since its founding, Schwab has been an advocate for the individual investor and committed to putting clients’ needs first,” Gerard said. “Jacob and I are proud to be the faces of Schwab in Germantown and our surrounding communities.”

