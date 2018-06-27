Charlee Bear Products acquires dog food maker

St. Francis-based Charlee Bear Products, which manufactures dog treats, has acquired canned pet food company Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Corp.

Hound & Gatos’ dog and cat foods are billed as a “Paleolithic diet” for pets, containing “the same nutrients their Paleolithic ancestors thrived on” including real meat, vitamins and minerals. The dietary formulation piggybacks on a popular human trend toward Paleo diets, which purport to exclude foods the body doesn’t digest as easily, such as grains, dairy, refined sugar, salt, potatoes and highly processed foods.

Charlee Bear is owned by Peter Gottsacker, president at St. Francis-based food seasoning and flavor manufacturer Wixon Inc. The company makes Charlee Bear Original and Bear Crunch Dog Treats, which are low calorie and are designed not to leave residue in the dog owner’s pocket.

“At Charlee Bear, our mission is to improve the health and nutrition of pets through simple, natural ingredients, one small bite at a time,” Gottsacker said in the announcement of the transaction. “Our passion for quality pet products and ingredients was a natural fit with Hound & Gatos, and we are pleased to welcome this brand into the Charlee Bear Products family.”

It’s not clear where Hound & Gatos was previously headquartered, but Charlee Bear said the company is now based in Wisconsin. Charlee Bear has started hiring new employees in sales and management as it integrates Hound & Gatos.

Gottsacker could not be reached for additional information.