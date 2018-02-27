Buege named president at Inlanta Mortgage

Paul Buege has been promoted to president at Pewaukee-based mortgage banking company Inlanta Mortgage Inc.

Buege currently serves as chief operating officer at Inlanta, and will retain that position as well. Nicholas DelTorto, who was previously president and chief executive officer, will continue in the CEO role.

Before joining Inlanta in 2013, Buege gained experience in roles as senior vice president of business development at Shelter Mortgage; president and chief operating officer at Universal Mortgage Corp.; and assistant vice president of secondary marketing at Fleet Mortgage Corp. He holds a bachelor’s in finance from Marquette University.

“I am proud to announce Paul’s promotion to president,” said John Knowlton, chairman of Inlanta, said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with and get to know him over the past five years. Paul and his team have developed a premier service platform for our loan originators and consumers. He is dedicated to Inlanta and the continued growth and success of our company.”

Inlanta was founded in 1993. It has more than 250 employees working at more than 40 branches in 20 states. DelTorto was president of Inlanta beginning in 2012 and was also named CEO in 2016.

“Our senior management team has positioned us for a solid future. We have worked together for many years and that continuity in leadership translates into a consistent focus on improving our platform, performance for the branches, and highest level of progressive services and technology for our referral partners and consumers,” DelTorto said in the statement.