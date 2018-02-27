Buege named president at Inlanta Mortgage

DelTorto to retain CEO role

by

February 27, 2018, 11:15 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/buege-named-president-at-inlanta-mortgage/

Paul Buege has been promoted to president at Pewaukee-based mortgage banking company Inlanta Mortgage Inc.

Buege

Buege currently serves as chief operating officer at Inlanta, and will retain that position as well. Nicholas DelTorto, who was previously president and chief executive officer, will continue in the CEO role.

Before joining Inlanta in 2013, Buege gained experience in roles as senior vice president of business development at Shelter Mortgage; president and chief operating officer at Universal Mortgage Corp.; and assistant vice president of secondary marketing at Fleet Mortgage Corp. He holds a bachelor’s in finance from Marquette University.

“I am proud to announce Paul’s promotion to president,” said John Knowlton, chairman of Inlanta, said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with and get to know him over the past five years. Paul and his team have developed a premier service platform for our loan originators and consumers. He is dedicated to Inlanta and the continued growth and success of our company.”

Inlanta was founded in 1993. It has more than 250 employees working at more than 40 branches in 20 states. DelTorto was president of Inlanta beginning in 2012 and was also named CEO in 2016.

“Our senior management team has positioned us for a solid future. We have worked together for many years and that continuity in leadership translates into a consistent focus on improving our platform, performance for the branches, and highest level of progressive services and technology for our referral partners and consumers,” DelTorto said in the statement.

Paul Buege has been promoted to president at Pewaukee-based mortgage banking company Inlanta Mortgage Inc.

Buege

Buege currently serves as chief operating officer at Inlanta, and will retain that position as well. Nicholas DelTorto, who was previously president and chief executive officer, will continue in the CEO role.

Before joining Inlanta in 2013, Buege gained experience in roles as senior vice president of business development at Shelter Mortgage; president and chief operating officer at Universal Mortgage Corp.; and assistant vice president of secondary marketing at Fleet Mortgage Corp. He holds a bachelor’s in finance from Marquette University.

“I am proud to announce Paul’s promotion to president,” said John Knowlton, chairman of Inlanta, said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with and get to know him over the past five years. Paul and his team have developed a premier service platform for our loan originators and consumers. He is dedicated to Inlanta and the continued growth and success of our company.”

Inlanta was founded in 1993. It has more than 250 employees working at more than 40 branches in 20 states. DelTorto was president of Inlanta beginning in 2012 and was also named CEO in 2016.

“Our senior management team has positioned us for a solid future. We have worked together for many years and that continuity in leadership translates into a consistent focus on improving our platform, performance for the branches, and highest level of progressive services and technology for our referral partners and consumers,” DelTorto said in the statement.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am