Brock White of Wisconsin acquired by Denver company

New Berlin firm joins Construction Supply Group

January 04, 2018, 12:23 PM

New Berlin-based construction supply distributor Brock-White Co. of Wisconsin Inc. has been acquired by Denver-based construction materials distributor Construction Supply Group LLC.

Construction Supply Group is owned by Houston-based private equity firm The Sterling Group. CSG was formed in late 2016 when Sterling acquired Brock White Co. LLC, Border Construction Specialties LLC and Stetson Building Products. Then in 2017, CSG purchased five Gerdau distribution branches and acquired Carter Waters. The company now has 1,150 employees working out of 73 branches, and distributes more than 70,000 SKUs to about 25,000 customers.

Brock White of Wisconsin originally spun out of CSG’s Brock White subsidiary in 1973.

“Construction Supply Group and Brock White are the perfect fit for our company,” said Julie Anderson, owner and president of Brock White of Wisconsin, in a statement. “My father acquired the business from Brock White in 1973. By rejoining with Brock White, the business has come full circle. We are excited about the combined company’s future.”

“This acquisition continues our path toward building North America’s leading construction supply distributor,” said Mitch Williams, chief executive officer of Construction Supply Group, in a statement. “The business gives us better access to serve the Milwaukee market. We are excited to add another great team with many years of experience and success to the CSG family,”

Representatives of CSG, Brock-White Co. and The Sterling Group could not be reached for additional information on the transaction.

