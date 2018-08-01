Briggs acquires stand-on blower product line

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. has acquired the stand-on blower assets of Michigan-based Hurricane Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal does include intellectual property, trademarks, patents, tooling and some inventory, Rick Carpenter, Briggs & Stratton vice president of corporate communications, said in an email.

“Hurricane brings high-quality products with differentiated capabilities around air flow and handling which make the lawn and turf care professional more productive and able to tackle even the largest jobs more efficiently and easily,” said Harold Redman, Briggs & Stratton’s senior vice president and group president – Turf & Consumer Products.

The deal is a continuation of the company’s strategy to expand its offerings for commercial applications. Briggs acquired the assets of Nebraska-based Ground Logic Inc., a manufacturer of stand-on commercial spreaders and sprayers, in December.

“Both (deals) have expanded our product line and will enable us to take advantage of synergies in manufacturing and supply chain,” said Todd Teske Briggs & Stratton chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We will be able to leverage our broad base of dealers and distributors to accelerate growth of these products.”