Briggs acquires stand-on blower product line

Continues expansion of commercial offerings

by

August 01, 2018, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/briggs-acquires-stand-on-blower-product-line/

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. has acquired the stand-on blower assets of Michigan-based Hurricane Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal does include intellectual property, trademarks, patents, tooling and some inventory, Rick Carpenter, Briggs & Stratton vice president of corporate communications, said in an email.

“Hurricane brings high-quality products with differentiated capabilities around air flow and handling which make the lawn and turf care professional more productive and able to tackle even the largest jobs more efficiently and easily,” said Harold Redman, Briggs & Stratton’s senior vice president and group president – Turf & Consumer Products.

The deal is a continuation of the company’s strategy to expand its offerings for commercial applications. Briggs acquired the assets of Nebraska-based Ground Logic Inc., a manufacturer of stand-on commercial spreaders and sprayers, in December.

“Both (deals) have expanded our product line and will enable us to take advantage of synergies in manufacturing and supply chain,” said Todd Teske  Briggs & Stratton chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We will be able to leverage our broad base of dealers and distributors to accelerate growth of these products.”

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. has acquired the stand-on blower assets of Michigan-based Hurricane Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal does include intellectual property, trademarks, patents, tooling and some inventory, Rick Carpenter, Briggs & Stratton vice president of corporate communications, said in an email.

“Hurricane brings high-quality products with differentiated capabilities around air flow and handling which make the lawn and turf care professional more productive and able to tackle even the largest jobs more efficiently and easily,” said Harold Redman, Briggs & Stratton’s senior vice president and group president – Turf & Consumer Products.

The deal is a continuation of the company’s strategy to expand its offerings for commercial applications. Briggs acquired the assets of Nebraska-based Ground Logic Inc., a manufacturer of stand-on commercial spreaders and sprayers, in December.

“Both (deals) have expanded our product line and will enable us to take advantage of synergies in manufacturing and supply chain,” said Todd Teske  Briggs & Stratton chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We will be able to leverage our broad base of dealers and distributors to accelerate growth of these products.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm