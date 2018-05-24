Bradshaw Medical to be acquired by French firm

Kenosha-based medical instrument manufacturer Bradshaw Medical Inc. has agreed to be acquired by French orthopedic manufacturer In’Tech Medical SAS, the companies announced.

The transaction is expected to close May 31 for an undisclosed price. Both companies’ boards of directors have approved the deal.

In’Tech is a contract manufacturer of orthopedics medical devices, serving a global client base of medical device organizations. In’Tech is known for its engineering and supply chain solutions. It has more than 800 employees and expects to bring in $120 million in revenue in 2018.

Bradshaw Medical, founded in 2006, manufactures handheld surgical instruments and silicone overmolds for the spinal and orthopedic markets. It has more than 40 issued patents. Bradshaw was the 2014 Business of the Year in the Kenosha County Business Excellence Awards, at which point it had $25 million in revenue and 135 employees.

“Bradshaw Medical is excited to begin this next chapter in our company’s history,” said Guy Bradshaw, founder and chief executive officer of Bradshaw Medical. “We take great pride in providing the industry with the highest quality surgical instrumentation and customer service. Our tremendous growth and success over the past 12 years is a direct reflection of our dedicated employees. Forming an alliance with In’Tech Medical will allow us to take our brand global and provide the orthopedic industry with our combined ground-breaking technology.”

Bradshaw’s LinkedIn profile now lists him as taking on the additional roles of board member and senior advisor at In’Tech Medical. Bradshaw could not immediately be reached for additional information.

“With the addition of Bradshaw Medical to the In’Tech family, we are re-enforcing our position as a leading contract manufacturer of surgical instruments in orthopedics, as well as adding significant market penetration power,” said Laurent Pruvost, president of the In’Tech Medical Group. “Enhancing our offering with Bradshaw’s high-quality OEM instruments portfolio and its silicone overmolding expertise, provides the group with unparalleled capabilities and scale. Together we look forward to reshaping the orthopedic market, with game changing ‘smart’ instruments.”

Milwaukee-based Taureau Group LLC is advising Bradshaw Medical in the transaction.