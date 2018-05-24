Bradshaw Medical to be acquired by French firm

Kenosha manufacturer to join In’Tech Medical

by

May 24, 2018, 12:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/bradshaw-medical-to-be-acquired-by-french-firm/

Kenosha-based medical instrument manufacturer Bradshaw Medical Inc. has agreed to be acquired by French orthopedic manufacturer In’Tech Medical SAS, the companies announced.

Bradshaw Medical’s state-of-the-art facility in 2014.

The transaction is expected to close May 31 for an undisclosed price. Both companies’ boards of directors have approved the deal.

In’Tech is a contract manufacturer of orthopedics medical devices, serving a global client base of medical device organizations. In’Tech is known for its engineering and supply chain solutions. It has more than 800 employees and expects to bring in $120 million in revenue in 2018.

Bradshaw Medical, founded in 2006, manufactures handheld surgical instruments and silicone overmolds for the spinal and orthopedic markets. It has more than 40 issued patents. Bradshaw was the 2014 Business of the Year in the Kenosha County Business Excellence Awards, at which point it had $25 million in revenue and 135 employees.

“Bradshaw Medical is excited to begin this next chapter in our company’s history,” said Guy Bradshaw, founder and chief executive officer of Bradshaw Medical. “We take great pride in providing the industry with the highest quality surgical instrumentation and customer service. Our tremendous growth and success over the past 12 years is a direct reflection of our dedicated employees. Forming an alliance with In’Tech Medical will allow us to take our brand global and provide the orthopedic industry with our combined ground-breaking technology.”

Bradshaw’s LinkedIn profile now lists him as taking on the additional roles of board member and senior advisor at In’Tech Medical. Bradshaw could not immediately be reached for additional information.

“With the addition of Bradshaw Medical to the In’Tech family, we are re-enforcing our position as a leading contract manufacturer of surgical instruments in orthopedics, as well as adding significant market penetration power,” said Laurent Pruvost, president of the In’Tech Medical Group. “Enhancing our offering with Bradshaw’s high-quality OEM instruments portfolio and its silicone overmolding expertise, provides the group with unparalleled capabilities and scale. Together we look forward to reshaping the orthopedic market, with game changing ‘smart’ instruments.”

Milwaukee-based Taureau Group LLC is advising Bradshaw Medical in the transaction.

Kenosha-based medical instrument manufacturer Bradshaw Medical Inc. has agreed to be acquired by French orthopedic manufacturer In’Tech Medical SAS, the companies announced.

Bradshaw Medical’s state-of-the-art facility in 2014.

The transaction is expected to close May 31 for an undisclosed price. Both companies’ boards of directors have approved the deal.

In’Tech is a contract manufacturer of orthopedics medical devices, serving a global client base of medical device organizations. In’Tech is known for its engineering and supply chain solutions. It has more than 800 employees and expects to bring in $120 million in revenue in 2018.

Bradshaw Medical, founded in 2006, manufactures handheld surgical instruments and silicone overmolds for the spinal and orthopedic markets. It has more than 40 issued patents. Bradshaw was the 2014 Business of the Year in the Kenosha County Business Excellence Awards, at which point it had $25 million in revenue and 135 employees.

“Bradshaw Medical is excited to begin this next chapter in our company’s history,” said Guy Bradshaw, founder and chief executive officer of Bradshaw Medical. “We take great pride in providing the industry with the highest quality surgical instrumentation and customer service. Our tremendous growth and success over the past 12 years is a direct reflection of our dedicated employees. Forming an alliance with In’Tech Medical will allow us to take our brand global and provide the orthopedic industry with our combined ground-breaking technology.”

Bradshaw’s LinkedIn profile now lists him as taking on the additional roles of board member and senior advisor at In’Tech Medical. Bradshaw could not immediately be reached for additional information.

“With the addition of Bradshaw Medical to the In’Tech family, we are re-enforcing our position as a leading contract manufacturer of surgical instruments in orthopedics, as well as adding significant market penetration power,” said Laurent Pruvost, president of the In’Tech Medical Group. “Enhancing our offering with Bradshaw’s high-quality OEM instruments portfolio and its silicone overmolding expertise, provides the group with unparalleled capabilities and scale. Together we look forward to reshaping the orthopedic market, with game changing ‘smart’ instruments.”

Milwaukee-based Taureau Group LLC is advising Bradshaw Medical in the transaction.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am