Bon-Ton in discussions with going-concern bidder

Company plans to conduct bankruptcy auction on April 9

by

March 30, 2018, 10:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/bon-ton-in-discussions-with-going-concern-bidder/

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. on Friday announced that it is in active discussions with “interested parties” involved in a going-concern bid to acquire the company in a bankruptcy court-supervised sale process.

As a result of these discussions, the company says it sought and received approval from its lenders to extend the deadline for submitting qualified bids from April 2 to April 4.

Bon-Ton

Bon-Ton said it will evaluate all qualified bids with the assistance of its advisors to determine which bids maximize value for the company and all of its stakeholders.

“There can be no assurances that discussions with these interested parties will lead to a definitive agreement being reached on any transaction,” the company said in a statement

The company said it expects to conduct an auction under the U.S. bankruptcy code on April 9, after which a court hearing would take place on April 13 to approve a sale.

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the parent company of Boston Store, has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Its stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates are open and operating as usual.

Bon-Ton, which has 22,745 employees, recently announced plans to close 47 stores this year, including nine stores in Wisconsin. The only store in the Milwaukee area that is slated to close is the Boston Store clearance store on South 27th Street in Milwaukee.

The company reported having $1.74 billion in debts and $1.59 billion in assets as of Oct. 28. It also reported millions in outstanding trade debts to suppliers, and has not had a profitable year since 2010. The company’s creditors include Estee Lauder, which is owed $5 million; Hanesbrands, $3.6 million; Keurig Green Mountain Inc., $3.6 million; Michael Kors USA Inc., $2.8 million; Perry Ellis, $2.4 million; Ralph Lauren, $2.2 million; and the city of Milwaukee, which is owed $1.9 million.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. on Friday announced that it is in active discussions with “interested parties” involved in a going-concern bid to acquire the company in a bankruptcy court-supervised sale process.

As a result of these discussions, the company says it sought and received approval from its lenders to extend the deadline for submitting qualified bids from April 2 to April 4.

Bon-Ton

Bon-Ton said it will evaluate all qualified bids with the assistance of its advisors to determine which bids maximize value for the company and all of its stakeholders.

“There can be no assurances that discussions with these interested parties will lead to a definitive agreement being reached on any transaction,” the company said in a statement

The company said it expects to conduct an auction under the U.S. bankruptcy code on April 9, after which a court hearing would take place on April 13 to approve a sale.

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the parent company of Boston Store, has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Its stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates are open and operating as usual.

Bon-Ton, which has 22,745 employees, recently announced plans to close 47 stores this year, including nine stores in Wisconsin. The only store in the Milwaukee area that is slated to close is the Boston Store clearance store on South 27th Street in Milwaukee.

The company reported having $1.74 billion in debts and $1.59 billion in assets as of Oct. 28. It also reported millions in outstanding trade debts to suppliers, and has not had a profitable year since 2010. The company’s creditors include Estee Lauder, which is owed $5 million; Hanesbrands, $3.6 million; Keurig Green Mountain Inc., $3.6 million; Michael Kors USA Inc., $2.8 million; Perry Ellis, $2.4 million; Ralph Lauren, $2.2 million; and the city of Milwaukee, which is owed $1.9 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am