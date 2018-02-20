BMO Harris Bank sells West Bend, Brookfield branches

Gains more than $5 million in sale-leaseback deal

by

February 20, 2018, 1:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/bmo-harris-bank-sells-west-bend-brookfield-branches/

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank N.A. has sold two of its southeastern Wisconsin branches in sale-leaseback transactions.

The BMO Harris Bank building in downtown Milwaukee.

The 5,000-square-foot West Bend branch at 321 N. Main St. was sold for $1.75 million, and the 20,000-square-foot Brookfield branch at 3155 N. 124th St. was sold for $3.6 million. Both were sold to Syracuse, New York-based BL-Branch Group One LLC, according to state real estate records.

The bank said the sales were part of its sale-leaseback initiative, and it has signed long-term leases on both.

“We decided to sell these two properties to take advantage of the attractive real estate market,” said Patrick O’Herlihy, spokesman for BMO Harris Bank. “They are absolutely staying open, as this initiative is all about how we are managing our real estate assets, and it has nothing to do with our actual bank operations.”

Also part of BMO’s sale-leaseback initiative was the sale in August of three office buildings in Brookfield for a total of more than $10 million.

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank N.A. has sold two of its southeastern Wisconsin branches in sale-leaseback transactions.

The BMO Harris Bank building in downtown Milwaukee.

The 5,000-square-foot West Bend branch at 321 N. Main St. was sold for $1.75 million, and the 20,000-square-foot Brookfield branch at 3155 N. 124th St. was sold for $3.6 million. Both were sold to Syracuse, New York-based BL-Branch Group One LLC, according to state real estate records.

The bank said the sales were part of its sale-leaseback initiative, and it has signed long-term leases on both.

“We decided to sell these two properties to take advantage of the attractive real estate market,” said Patrick O’Herlihy, spokesman for BMO Harris Bank. “They are absolutely staying open, as this initiative is all about how we are managing our real estate assets, and it has nothing to do with our actual bank operations.”

Also part of BMO’s sale-leaseback initiative was the sale in August of three office buildings in Brookfield for a total of more than $10 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm