BMO Harris Bank sells nine Wisconsin branches

Sale-leaseback transactions total $11.3 million

by

July 13, 2018, 1:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/bmo-harris-bank-sells-nine-wisconsin-branches/

BMO Harris Bank on has sold several of its Wisconsin branch properties to an affiliate of San Diego-based Realty Income Corp. in sale-leaseback transactions totaling about $11.3 million, according to state records.

The BMO Harris Bank building in downtown Milwaukee.

The transactions were as follows:

  • A 0.6-acre land and buildings sale of 623 W. Grand St. in Port Washington for $1.4 million;
  • A 0.8-acre land and buildings sale of 2701 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee for $1.6 million;
  • A 0.8-acre land and buildings sale of 2440 Four Mile Road in Caledonia for $1.1 million;
  • A 1.3-acre land and buildings sale of 1140 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie for $1.8 million;
  • A 0.9-acre land and buildings sale of 1202 N. Sherman in Madison for $1.8 million;
  • A 0.2-acre land and building sale of 734 Fifth Ave. in Antigo for $971,601;
  • A 0.5-acre land and buildings sale of 310 W. Main St. in Wautoma for $782,758;
  • A 1.6-acre land and buildings sale of 2850 S. Prairie Ave. in Beloit for $929,740;
  • A 0.4-acre land and buildings sale of 25 N. Madison St. in Evansville for $914,935.

BMO Harris plans to keep all of the branches open, and has signed long-term leases as part of each transaction, said Patrick O’Herlihy, a spokesman for the bank.

“Those BMO locations … are part of our recent sale/leaseback initiative, in which we took advantage of the attractive real estate market to sell a property and then lease it back,” said BMO spokesman Patrick O’Herlihy in an email. “This is all about how we are managing our real estate assets, and it has nothing to do with our actual bank operations.”

The company declined to disclose how it will use the proceeds of the transactions.

BMO Harris Bank on has sold several of its Wisconsin branch properties to an affiliate of San Diego-based Realty Income Corp. in sale-leaseback transactions totaling about $11.3 million, according to state records.

The BMO Harris Bank building in downtown Milwaukee.

The transactions were as follows:

  • A 0.6-acre land and buildings sale of 623 W. Grand St. in Port Washington for $1.4 million;
  • A 0.8-acre land and buildings sale of 2701 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee for $1.6 million;
  • A 0.8-acre land and buildings sale of 2440 Four Mile Road in Caledonia for $1.1 million;
  • A 1.3-acre land and buildings sale of 1140 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie for $1.8 million;
  • A 0.9-acre land and buildings sale of 1202 N. Sherman in Madison for $1.8 million;
  • A 0.2-acre land and building sale of 734 Fifth Ave. in Antigo for $971,601;
  • A 0.5-acre land and buildings sale of 310 W. Main St. in Wautoma for $782,758;
  • A 1.6-acre land and buildings sale of 2850 S. Prairie Ave. in Beloit for $929,740;
  • A 0.4-acre land and buildings sale of 25 N. Madison St. in Evansville for $914,935.

BMO Harris plans to keep all of the branches open, and has signed long-term leases as part of each transaction, said Patrick O’Herlihy, a spokesman for the bank.

“Those BMO locations … are part of our recent sale/leaseback initiative, in which we took advantage of the attractive real estate market to sell a property and then lease it back,” said BMO spokesman Patrick O’Herlihy in an email. “This is all about how we are managing our real estate assets, and it has nothing to do with our actual bank operations.”

The company declined to disclose how it will use the proceeds of the transactions.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm