Beth Wnuk takes leadership role at Ixonia Bank

Beth Wnuk has taken on the role of senior executive vice president of retail banking at Ixonia Bank in Ixonia.

She will lead Ixonia’s consumer and wealth management divisions, marketing, and the bank’s women in business program.

Wnuk served as regional president for PNC Bank in Wisconsin until 2012, when she was named executive director of the Women’s Leadership Institute at Mount Mary College. In 2014, Wnuk became executive vice president for administrative services at Mount Mary, taking on responsibility for development, alumnae relations, communications, human resources and campus security while continuing to lead the Women’s Leadership Institute. More recently, Wnuk also served as interim chief financial officer at Mount Mary.

Wnuk has served on the board of directors at Ixonia Bank since 2013. She also previously was Milwaukee market president at National City Bank and held other leadership roles at National City. She holds a bachelor’s in history from the State University of New York-Buffalo and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Wnuk also is a director at Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. and Milwaukee Women Inc.

“Beth is an experienced and highly regarded leader in the banking and financial services industry,” stated Dan Westrope. “Her appointment to this role will help us achieve a new level of excellence and position the organization strongly for further growth.”

Ixonia Bank offers business banking, as well as personal checking, savings, loans and wealth management services. It was established in 1918 and in 2012, a majority stake in Ixonia Bancshares was acquired by investor Sheldon Lubar and his family. The bank now has six branches in Waukesha and Jefferson counties, and recently expanded into the Madison market.

“Ixonia Bank will benefit greatly from Beth’s leadership and deep knowledge of the Milwaukee area banking markets,” said Lubar, president and chief executive officer of Ixonia Bancshares Inc. “She is a great addition to the bank’s executive leadership team and demonstrates the depth of the executive management shaping the future of Ixonia Bank.”