Bankruptcy court approves winning bid for Bon-Ton

Will liquidate the company, close all of its stores by Aug. 31

by

April 18, 2018, 10:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/bankruptcy-court-approves-winning-bid-for-bon-ton/

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday approved the agreement for Los Angeles-based Great American Group, LLC and New York-based Tiger Capital Group, LLC to purchase the assets of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.

Bon-Ton

The Great American-Tiger Capital joint venture, which submitted the winning bid for Bon-Ton in a bankruptcy auction this week, holds 8 percent of Bon-Ton’s second lien secured notes due in 2021.

According to court documents, the group agreed to a deal worth $793.6 million for Bon-Ton’s assets, including:

  • Up to $574.8 million as a cash purchase price to pay off certain financing and outstanding letters of credit.
  • A $125 million credit bid, offsetting some of the $251 million in notes held by the group.
  • $93.8 million in funding for wind-down operations.

The group will acquire the inventory and certain other assets of Bon-Ton and plans to liquidate the company, shutting down all of its operations.

In a press release, Bon-Ton said it “is committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve.”

Bon-Ton has corporate headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee. It operates 250 stores, including the Boston Stores in southeastern Wisconsin. The Great American-Tiger Capital group will have until Aug. 31 to complete going out of business sales for the company’s stores, according to court documents that outline details of the group’s bid for the company.

In advance of the potential liquidation, Bon-Ton filed notices with state regulators regarding store closures. Those notices covered 2,255 employees in Wisconsin, including 700 at the company’s downtown Milwaukee headquarters. Nationally, Bon-ton has more than 22,000 employees.

The sale agreement allows the Great American-Tiger Capital group to determine which employees will be needed for the going out of business sale. The group will be able to pay up to $7.4 million in retention bonuses or severance pay to employees who do not voluntarily leave employment and are not otherwise eligible for severance pay. Spread across all 22,000 employees, the bonuses would amount to roughly $336 per employee, although every employee may not be retained and some are eligible for other severance payments.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday approved the agreement for Los Angeles-based Great American Group, LLC and New York-based Tiger Capital Group, LLC to purchase the assets of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.

Bon-Ton

The Great American-Tiger Capital joint venture, which submitted the winning bid for Bon-Ton in a bankruptcy auction this week, holds 8 percent of Bon-Ton’s second lien secured notes due in 2021.

According to court documents, the group agreed to a deal worth $793.6 million for Bon-Ton’s assets, including:

  • Up to $574.8 million as a cash purchase price to pay off certain financing and outstanding letters of credit.
  • A $125 million credit bid, offsetting some of the $251 million in notes held by the group.
  • $93.8 million in funding for wind-down operations.

The group will acquire the inventory and certain other assets of Bon-Ton and plans to liquidate the company, shutting down all of its operations.

In a press release, Bon-Ton said it “is committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve.”

Bon-Ton has corporate headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee. It operates 250 stores, including the Boston Stores in southeastern Wisconsin. The Great American-Tiger Capital group will have until Aug. 31 to complete going out of business sales for the company’s stores, according to court documents that outline details of the group’s bid for the company.

In advance of the potential liquidation, Bon-Ton filed notices with state regulators regarding store closures. Those notices covered 2,255 employees in Wisconsin, including 700 at the company’s downtown Milwaukee headquarters. Nationally, Bon-ton has more than 22,000 employees.

The sale agreement allows the Great American-Tiger Capital group to determine which employees will be needed for the going out of business sale. The group will be able to pay up to $7.4 million in retention bonuses or severance pay to employees who do not voluntarily leave employment and are not otherwise eligible for severance pay. Spread across all 22,000 employees, the bonuses would amount to roughly $336 per employee, although every employee may not be retained and some are eligible for other severance payments.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am