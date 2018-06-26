Bank of America to lease office space at 833 East

Plans to move area employees downtown

June 26, 2018, 1:30 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch plans to combine the operations of two divisions in the Milwaukee market into one office at 833 East.

The company filed several documents with the City of Milwaukee for a renovation of a 23,000-square-foot space at 833 E. Michigan St., Suite 700 in Milwaukee.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch plans to combine its Merrill Lynch global wealth and investment management division and Bank of America Merrill Lynch global banking and markets division in the space, said spokeswoman Diane Wagner.

Bank of America does not have any retail banking locations in Wisconsin. According to its website, the company has eight Merrill Lynch offices in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-area locations include 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 2100, in downtown Milwaukee; N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 300 in Waukesha; and 1500 W. Market St., Suite 150 in Mequon. The company will retain some other locations in the market, but close others as it consolidates. Wagner declined to say which offices would close.

Richard Sutton of architecture firm Nelson in Minneapolis is the architect on the buildout project.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch plans to move into the office at 833 East in the first quarter of 2019, Wagner said. She declined to disclose the number of employees that will move in to 833 East.

The global wealth and investment management and global banking and markets divisions offer small business banking, middle market banking and business banking services.

“The whole purposes of the relocation is to bring all of our client-facing employees together,” Wagner said.

Milwaukee-based real estate developer Irgens Partners LLC opened 833 East on March 1, 2017, with Milwaukee law firm Godfrey & Kahn S.C. leasing 77,817 square feet on the top three floors.

Today, less than 10 percent of the 17-story, 358,000-square-foot building is available to lease.

