Baird named one of Fortune’s ‘Best Companies to Work For’

Only Wisconsin company to make the list

February 16, 2018, 11:46 AM

Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. was the only Wisconsin-based company to make Fortune magazine’s 2018 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Baird was ranked 12th on the list.

Here’s what Fortune had to say about the company:

“This global financial services giant defies industry stereotypes by encouraging employees to take time off and ensure their family comes first. Baird folks also have no time for divas: they make sure prospective hires treat everyone, including wait staff and receptionists, with proper respect. It’s a deal breaker if they don’t. How down to earth is this place? If someone does something particularly selfless, colleagues might say ‘very Baird.'”

“We are deeply committed to creating a great workplace environment for all of our associates so that they can thrive and provide the best advice and service to our clients,” said Steve Booth, Baird president and chief executive officer. “Being a great place to work is fundamental to who we are as a firm, and we are honored to be recognized by Fortune for the past 15 years.”

“Nearly 100 years ago, our firm was founded with a dedication to doing things the right way,” said Paul Purcell, chairman of Baird. “As our business has grown, our core values, employee-owned business model, talented team and commitment to being a great place to work have fueled our success.”

