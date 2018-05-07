Baird hires employees from Morgan Stanley’s Pillar Group

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. has added The Pillar Group to its Milwaukee office.

Previously based at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee and affiliated with Morgan Stanley, The Pillar Group is now part of Baird.

Gordon Knuth, Nicholas August and Lisa Gorodenski of The Pillar Group moved in to Baird’s Private Wealth Management office at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. on Friday.

Knuth has more than 35 years of financial industry experience. He served as first vice president financial advisor at Morgan Stanley and predecessor Morgan Stanley Smith Barney beginning in 1984. Knuth holds a master’s in urban studies/affairs and a bachelor’s in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

August has served as a financial advisor, CFP and financial planning specialist at Morgan Stanley since 2013. He holds a bachelor’s in business and politics and history from Marquette University.

Gorodenski was a wealth advisor associate at Morgan Stanley beginning in 2017. She was previously a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, financial specialist at PNC and financial advisor at Morgan Stanley. Gorodenski holds a bachelor’s in business administration and management from Grand Valley State University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gordon, Nicholas and Lisa to Baird,” said Pete Duback, managing director and Milwaukee market director for Baird’s Private Wealth Management business. “Their commitment to serving clients will be a great asset to our Milwaukee office.”

Baird is a global wealth management, capital markets, private equity and asset management firm. Its Private Wealth Management business has about 860 financial advisors at 94 offices in 30 states, with $136 billion in client assets under management.