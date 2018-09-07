Baird completes $1.2 million in giving

Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Children’s Cancer Association among recipients

by

September 07, 2018, 12:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/baird-completes-1-2-million-in-giving/

Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. have completed the distribution of $1.2 million, which the company announced in March it would give to charity as a result of its savings from federal tax reform.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.’s headquarters is in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Baird leaders were each given $1,500 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. The benefit was part of a $5 million, one-time bonus program Baird enacted companywide. Non-leader part-time and full-time benefit-eligible employees received a $1,500 cash bonus, and other part-time employees and long-term interns received a $500 bonus.

More than 650 nonprofits received donations through the initiative. More than $400,000 went to health and human services organizations, and more than $350,000 was donated to education-related nonprofits.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and resources for Milwaukee’s homeless, received a number of the donations.

“Thank you for giving real hope to our homeless neighbors. We appreciate your friendship,” said Patrick Vanderburgh, president of Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

“We are proud to share the benefits of tax reform with the communities in which we live and work,” said Steve Booth, president and chief executive officer of Baird. “Our associates are passionate about giving back and these contributions are benefiting great organizations that strengthen our communities.”

Baird, which is owned by its 3,500 employees worldwide, reported its 2017 net revenues were up 10 percent, to $1.53 billion. It has $3.1 billion in total assets.

Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. have completed the distribution of $1.2 million, which the company announced in March it would give to charity as a result of its savings from federal tax reform.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.’s headquarters is in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Baird leaders were each given $1,500 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. The benefit was part of a $5 million, one-time bonus program Baird enacted companywide. Non-leader part-time and full-time benefit-eligible employees received a $1,500 cash bonus, and other part-time employees and long-term interns received a $500 bonus.

More than 650 nonprofits received donations through the initiative. More than $400,000 went to health and human services organizations, and more than $350,000 was donated to education-related nonprofits.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and resources for Milwaukee’s homeless, received a number of the donations.

“Thank you for giving real hope to our homeless neighbors. We appreciate your friendship,” said Patrick Vanderburgh, president of Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

“We are proud to share the benefits of tax reform with the communities in which we live and work,” said Steve Booth, president and chief executive officer of Baird. “Our associates are passionate about giving back and these contributions are benefiting great organizations that strengthen our communities.”

Baird, which is owned by its 3,500 employees worldwide, reported its 2017 net revenues were up 10 percent, to $1.53 billion. It has $3.1 billion in total assets.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches
Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches

Estate planning is something we all should consider

by Dave Spano

Who’s your financial concierge?
Who’s your financial concierge?

The benefits of private banking

by Amy Schneider

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm