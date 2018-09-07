Baird completes $1.2 million in giving

Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. have completed the distribution of $1.2 million, which the company announced in March it would give to charity as a result of its savings from federal tax reform.

Baird leaders were each given $1,500 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. The benefit was part of a $5 million, one-time bonus program Baird enacted companywide. Non-leader part-time and full-time benefit-eligible employees received a $1,500 cash bonus, and other part-time employees and long-term interns received a $500 bonus.

More than 650 nonprofits received donations through the initiative. More than $400,000 went to health and human services organizations, and more than $350,000 was donated to education-related nonprofits.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission, which provides shelter and resources for Milwaukee’s homeless, received a number of the donations.

“Thank you for giving real hope to our homeless neighbors. We appreciate your friendship,” said Patrick Vanderburgh, president of Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

“We are proud to share the benefits of tax reform with the communities in which we live and work,” said Steve Booth, president and chief executive officer of Baird. “Our associates are passionate about giving back and these contributions are benefiting great organizations that strengthen our communities.”

Baird, which is owned by its 3,500 employees worldwide, reported its 2017 net revenues were up 10 percent, to $1.53 billion. It has $3.1 billion in total assets.