Badger Truck Center acquires Lakeland Chevrolet of Lake Mills

Milwaukee-based Badger Truck Center has purchased Lakeland Chevrolet Buick in Lake Mills, the dealership announced today.

Founded in 1965 as a Ford franchise, Badger Truck Center sells new and used cars, SUVs and commercial trucks at its seven locations throughout the Milwaukee-area. The acquisition of the Lake Mills dealership will add Chevrolet and Buick products to Badger Truck’s current Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Isuzu franchises.

“We are looking forward to delivering vehicles and services to the Lake Mills and surrounding communities by aligning our organization’s goals with the current success of the Lakeland dealership,” said Paul Schlangenhauf, president and dealer principal at Badger Truck Center. “By also gaining the Chevrolet Commercial Truck product line, we are able to offer a complete suite of product offerings to our customers nationwide.”

Lakeland Chevrolet Buick will now be renamed to Badger Chevrolet Buick.

Badger in 2015 acquired New Glarus Motors LLC and its Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership.