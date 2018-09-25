Avidity Science acquires Ohio filtration manufacturer

Waterford-based Avidity Science has acquired Lebanon, Ohio-based CT Chemicals Inc. for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

Avidity Science was formed in August through the combination of Edstrom Industries LLC and its United Kingdom-based subsidiary, Triple Red Limited. Edstrom acquired Triple Red in 2017. The combined company makes water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and health care facilities.

CT Chemicals makes a range of products for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and government markets. The acquisition furthers Avidity’s efforts to broaden its product and solution offerings, the company said.

“By expanding Avidity’s portfolio of water purification solutions to include ion exchange and filtration media and cartridges, this acquisition supports our objective of becoming a more valuable research tools partner and is another step forward in our mission of enabling science to improve the quality of life,” said Doug Lohse, Avidity Science chief executive officer

Greg Lalonde, CT Chemicals president, added: “We are excited about how this combination strengthens our operations and expands the addressable opportunity for our unique solutions around the world.”

Avidity Science had around 275 employees worldwide prior to the acquisition. A company spokesperson declined to say how many employees CT Chemicals has or other terms of the deal.

“We have not made any plans to relocate operations,” Clement Fang said in an email. “Our operational stategy is focused on delivery a world class cost position and we will be evaluating all opportunities to maximized manufacturing efficiencies.”