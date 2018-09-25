Avidity Science acquires Ohio filtration manufacturer

Deal expands product range to support research market

by

September 25, 2018, 11:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/avidity-science-acquires-ohio-filtration-manufacturer/

Waterford-based Avidity Science has acquired Lebanon, Ohio-based CT Chemicals Inc. for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

Valves manufactured at Avidity Science in Waterford.

Avidity Science was formed in August through the combination of Edstrom Industries LLC and its United Kingdom-based subsidiary, Triple Red Limited. Edstrom acquired Triple Red in 2017. The combined company makes water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and health care facilities.

CT Chemicals makes a range of products for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and government markets. The acquisition furthers Avidity’s efforts to broaden its product and solution offerings, the company said.

“By expanding Avidity’s portfolio of water purification solutions to include ion exchange and filtration media and cartridges, this acquisition supports our objective of becoming a more valuable research tools partner and is another step forward in our mission of enabling science to improve the quality of life,” said Doug Lohse, Avidity Science chief executive officer

Greg Lalonde, CT Chemicals president, added: “We are excited about how this combination strengthens our operations and expands the addressable opportunity for our unique solutions around the world.”

Avidity Science had around 275 employees worldwide prior to the acquisition. A company spokesperson declined to say how many employees CT Chemicals has or other terms of the deal.

“We have not made any plans to relocate operations,” Clement Fang said in an email. “Our operational stategy is focused on delivery a world class cost position and we will be evaluating all opportunities to maximized manufacturing efficiencies.”

Waterford-based Avidity Science has acquired Lebanon, Ohio-based CT Chemicals Inc. for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

Valves manufactured at Avidity Science in Waterford.

Avidity Science was formed in August through the combination of Edstrom Industries LLC and its United Kingdom-based subsidiary, Triple Red Limited. Edstrom acquired Triple Red in 2017. The combined company makes water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and health care facilities.

CT Chemicals makes a range of products for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and government markets. The acquisition furthers Avidity’s efforts to broaden its product and solution offerings, the company said.

“By expanding Avidity’s portfolio of water purification solutions to include ion exchange and filtration media and cartridges, this acquisition supports our objective of becoming a more valuable research tools partner and is another step forward in our mission of enabling science to improve the quality of life,” said Doug Lohse, Avidity Science chief executive officer

Greg Lalonde, CT Chemicals president, added: “We are excited about how this combination strengthens our operations and expands the addressable opportunity for our unique solutions around the world.”

Avidity Science had around 275 employees worldwide prior to the acquisition. A company spokesperson declined to say how many employees CT Chemicals has or other terms of the deal.

“We have not made any plans to relocate operations,” Clement Fang said in an email. “Our operational stategy is focused on delivery a world class cost position and we will be evaluating all opportunities to maximized manufacturing efficiencies.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm