Aurora and Advocate merger nets approval from FTC, Illinois board

Still needs OK from Wisconsin regulators

by

February 14, 2018, 1:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/aurora-and-advocate-merger-nets-approval-from-ftc-illinois-board/

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care’s planned merger with Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care has advanced two steps after securing the approval of the Federal Trade Commission and an Illinois regulatory board.

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center at South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

Aurora Health Care and Advocate Health Care, both the largest health systems in their respective states, announced in December their plans to merge, a union that would place it among the 10 largest nonprofit health care systems in the United States.

The combined system, which would operate as Advocate Aurora Health, would have annual revenues of about $11 billion, operate 27 hospitals and employ more than 73,000 people.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change of ownership of 15 Advocate hospitals, according to letters dated Feb. 5 from board chair Kathy Olson to the health system. The merger still requires approval from Wisconsin regulators.

“We are excited to move one step closer to bringing our two great organizations together to reimagine the possibilities of health for those we serve,” the systems said in a joint emailed statement. “Advancing through the FTC’s review process was a key milestone in addition to securing regulatory approval in Illinois. We look forward to the final step of receiving approval in Wisconsin before our anticipated closing this spring.”

Advocate’s previous attempt at a merger with Evanston, Illinois-based NorthShore University HealthSystem was foiled by a challenge from the FTC.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care’s planned merger with Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care has advanced two steps after securing the approval of the Federal Trade Commission and an Illinois regulatory board.

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center at South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

Aurora Health Care and Advocate Health Care, both the largest health systems in their respective states, announced in December their plans to merge, a union that would place it among the 10 largest nonprofit health care systems in the United States.

The combined system, which would operate as Advocate Aurora Health, would have annual revenues of about $11 billion, operate 27 hospitals and employ more than 73,000 people.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change of ownership of 15 Advocate hospitals, according to letters dated Feb. 5 from board chair Kathy Olson to the health system. The merger still requires approval from Wisconsin regulators.

“We are excited to move one step closer to bringing our two great organizations together to reimagine the possibilities of health for those we serve,” the systems said in a joint emailed statement. “Advancing through the FTC’s review process was a key milestone in addition to securing regulatory approval in Illinois. We look forward to the final step of receiving approval in Wisconsin before our anticipated closing this spring.”

Advocate’s previous attempt at a merger with Evanston, Illinois-based NorthShore University HealthSystem was foiled by a challenge from the FTC.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm