Attalus sells call center business to Appleton firm

EDCi to open Milwaukee office

by

May 25, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/attalus-sells-call-center-business-to-appleton-firm/

Wauwatosa-based Attalus Communications LLC has sold its Genesys contact center business to Appleton-based EDCi.

Attalus is based in the Technology Innovation Center at the Milwaukee County Research Park. Founded by Peter Walker in 2001, it offers both business communications solutions and call center infrastructure setup using a widespread system called Genesys. Attalus will continue to operate its business communications solutions business.

EDCi is a provider of contact center, communication and technology solutions. The company said the acquisition of Attalus’ call center business will allow EDCi to become a leader in contact centers and expand its national reach.

“This was a strategic acquisition of a book of business in the contact center space. It puts us in a great place for the growth we have planned, not only for our Customer Care team but for our company as a whole,” said Glenn Higgins, president of EDCi.

The Contact Center practice at EDCi will bring on the Attalus Contact Center’s three employees and its customers. EDCi now has about 75 employees, and plans to open an 800-square-foot Milwaukee office for its eight or nine employees who live and work from home in the Milwaukee area, said Michele Yahr, marketing manager at EDCi.

“It’s an exciting time for EDCi’s Customer Care team,” said Jake Beyer, director of customer care at EDCi. “We are especially enthusiastic about the new customers this acquisition is bringing to our business. We’re motivated to form lasting partnerships with them and introduce them to EDCi’s entire portfolio of services. EDCi is poised for tremendous growth in the years to come.”

Wauwatosa-based Attalus Communications LLC has sold its Genesys contact center business to Appleton-based EDCi.

Attalus is based in the Technology Innovation Center at the Milwaukee County Research Park. Founded by Peter Walker in 2001, it offers both business communications solutions and call center infrastructure setup using a widespread system called Genesys. Attalus will continue to operate its business communications solutions business.

EDCi is a provider of contact center, communication and technology solutions. The company said the acquisition of Attalus’ call center business will allow EDCi to become a leader in contact centers and expand its national reach.

“This was a strategic acquisition of a book of business in the contact center space. It puts us in a great place for the growth we have planned, not only for our Customer Care team but for our company as a whole,” said Glenn Higgins, president of EDCi.

The Contact Center practice at EDCi will bring on the Attalus Contact Center’s three employees and its customers. EDCi now has about 75 employees, and plans to open an 800-square-foot Milwaukee office for its eight or nine employees who live and work from home in the Milwaukee area, said Michele Yahr, marketing manager at EDCi.

“It’s an exciting time for EDCi’s Customer Care team,” said Jake Beyer, director of customer care at EDCi. “We are especially enthusiastic about the new customers this acquisition is bringing to our business. We’re motivated to form lasting partnerships with them and introduce them to EDCi’s entire portfolio of services. EDCi is poised for tremendous growth in the years to come.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am