Attalus sells call center business to Appleton firm

Wauwatosa-based Attalus Communications LLC has sold its Genesys contact center business to Appleton-based EDCi.

Attalus is based in the Technology Innovation Center at the Milwaukee County Research Park. Founded by Peter Walker in 2001, it offers both business communications solutions and call center infrastructure setup using a widespread system called Genesys. Attalus will continue to operate its business communications solutions business.

EDCi is a provider of contact center, communication and technology solutions. The company said the acquisition of Attalus’ call center business will allow EDCi to become a leader in contact centers and expand its national reach.

“This was a strategic acquisition of a book of business in the contact center space. It puts us in a great place for the growth we have planned, not only for our Customer Care team but for our company as a whole,” said Glenn Higgins, president of EDCi.

The Contact Center practice at EDCi will bring on the Attalus Contact Center’s three employees and its customers. EDCi now has about 75 employees, and plans to open an 800-square-foot Milwaukee office for its eight or nine employees who live and work from home in the Milwaukee area, said Michele Yahr, marketing manager at EDCi.

“It’s an exciting time for EDCi’s Customer Care team,” said Jake Beyer, director of customer care at EDCi. “We are especially enthusiastic about the new customers this acquisition is bringing to our business. We’re motivated to form lasting partnerships with them and introduce them to EDCi’s entire portfolio of services. EDCi is poised for tremendous growth in the years to come.”