Atmosphere Engineering acquired by United Process Controls

Milwaukee-based Atmosphere Engineering Co. Inc. has been acquired by West Chester, Ohio-based United Process Controls Inc. According to state records, the merger took place in September.

Atmosphere Engineering manufactures industrial flow measurement, atmosphere control products and data acquisition software. The company was founded in 2002 by brothers Jason and Eric Jossart.

UPC has nine sales and manufacturing facilities in seven countries, where it makes probes, analyzers, process controllers, flow controllers, gas compressors, gas mixers/gas blending systems, flow control systems and production software. Its other brands are Furnace Control Corp., Marathon Monitors, Waukee Engineering and Process-Electronic. UPC now has about 120 employees.

With the acquisition of Atmosphere, UPC will offer a broader product array and additional technical capabilities, while providing new market opportunities. New brands will include FurnaceMeter and VersaMeter flow meters, Endoinjector, Exoinjector and Endoflex gas generators, and DAGen dissociated ammonia generator.

Jason Jossart will stay on as vice president of operations, reporting directly to UPC president Paul Oleszkiewicz. Eric Jossart will serve as director of sales, heat treat, reporting directly to Patrick Torok, vice president of sales and marketing.

“We at Atmosphere Engineering are very pleased to join forces with UPC,” Jason Jossart said in a statement. “My brother Eric and I have worked hard to build Atmosphere Engineering’s brand and reputation and are excited to see it grow further as part of UPC. Together, we will emerge as a leader in flow and process controls to the heat treat industry and address new market challenges and opportunities for technical innovation and growth.”

“Atmosphere Engineering represents a great fit with our flow and process controls business and is in line with UPC’s strategic direction to expand its repertoire of products and leadership in the industry,” Oleszkiewicz said. “Jason and Eric run an incredible business, and we are excited to welcome them and the entire Atmosphere Engineering team to the UPC family. This acquisition shows our ongoing commitment to provide customers worldwide with a comprehensive portfolio of process and flow control solutions that optimize the quality, safety and control of heat treating operations.”