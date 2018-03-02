Associated closes on acquisition of Diversified Insurance

Brookfield insurer to be integrated with benefits and risk consulting division

by

March 02, 2018, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/associated-closes-on-acquisition-of-diversified-insurance/

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Brookfield-based Diversified Insurance Solutions Inc.

The Milwaukee offices of Associated Banc-Corp.

Diversified Insurance, an employee-owned, independent insurance brokerage founded in 1982, provides employee benefits, business insurance, risk management, and personal, auto and home insurance. It has approximately 70 employees.

Diversified will be integrated with Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting, the company’s brokerage division, which offers multi-line insurance and consulting. It has about 400 employees, and provides employee benefits, retirement plans, compliance, business insurance, risk management and individual insurance.

Leadership from both Diversified and Associated will work together to guide the integration and expansion of the business.

Associated has not yet disclosed the transaction price. The company will release its first quarter results on April 19.

“We look forward to working with the Diversified team and further expanding our Wisconsin employee benefits and property and casualty market position and capabilities in the Metro Milwaukee market,” said Philip Flynn, president and chief executive officer of Associated. “These two strong teams can offer combined expertise and services that will benefit our existing customers while continuing to support communities in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Brookfield-based Diversified Insurance Solutions Inc.

The Milwaukee offices of Associated Banc-Corp.

Diversified Insurance, an employee-owned, independent insurance brokerage founded in 1982, provides employee benefits, business insurance, risk management, and personal, auto and home insurance. It has approximately 70 employees.

Diversified will be integrated with Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting, the company’s brokerage division, which offers multi-line insurance and consulting. It has about 400 employees, and provides employee benefits, retirement plans, compliance, business insurance, risk management and individual insurance.

Leadership from both Diversified and Associated will work together to guide the integration and expansion of the business.

Associated has not yet disclosed the transaction price. The company will release its first quarter results on April 19.

“We look forward to working with the Diversified team and further expanding our Wisconsin employee benefits and property and casualty market position and capabilities in the Metro Milwaukee market,” said Philip Flynn, president and chief executive officer of Associated. “These two strong teams can offer combined expertise and services that will benefit our existing customers while continuing to support communities in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm