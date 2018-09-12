Associated Bank seeking to build new Mequon branch

Associated Banc-Corp is seeking to build a new two-story Associated Bank branch in Mequon to replace the existing branch on North Port Washington Road, according to documents filed with the Mequon Plan Commission.

Milwaukee developer Boulder Venture on Sept. 5 sought commercial rezoning for the 2.66-acre site at 11223 and 11249 N. Port Washington Road for an Associated Bank branch and a 6,800-square-foot fast food restaurant. Boulder does not yet have a specific fast-food user.

Associated currently has its branch at 11249 N. Port Washington Road, which was a legacy Bank Mutual branch it gained in the recent acquisition of Bank Mutual Corp. Associated owns both the existing branch property and the property at 11223 N. Port Washington Road, which is vacant.

Once the new Associated Bank branch is built, the old one would be torn down. The project would begin in spring 2019, with completion by fall 2019.

Citing concerns about parking and traffic patterns, the layout of the building, the open space ratio and creating a cohesive aesthetic along North Port Washington Road, city staff recommended tabling the rezoning request and concept plan.

The Plan Commission did ultimately table the proposal at the Sept. 5 meeting, and a city development spokeswoman said it has not yet been rescheduled.