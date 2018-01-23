Associated Bank acquisition of Bank Mutual gets go-ahead

Companies on track to close deal Feb. 1

by

January 23, 2018, 4:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/associated-bank-acquisition-of-bank-mutual-gets-go-ahead/

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp announced today it has received the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its $482 million acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp.

The Milwaukee offices of Associated Banc-Corp.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board have signed off on the deal, which the companies first announced July 20.

The transaction is still on track to be completed Feb. 1, as long as customary closing conditions are met, Associated Banc-Corp said in a release. The integration of Bank Mutual into Associated Bank N.A. is scheduled to occur in the late second or early third quarter.

Bank Mutual chief executive officer David Baumgarten told BizTimes last week Bank Mutual’s headquarters and 36 redundant branches among the two banks are expected to close this summer, after the systems conversion. The banks also are working to limit layoffs through attrition as they prepare for the integration.

Last month, several analysts covering Associated and Bank Mutual described to BizTimes how the integration will likely play out.

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp announced today it has received the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its $482 million acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp.

The Milwaukee offices of Associated Banc-Corp.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board have signed off on the deal, which the companies first announced July 20.

The transaction is still on track to be completed Feb. 1, as long as customary closing conditions are met, Associated Banc-Corp said in a release. The integration of Bank Mutual into Associated Bank N.A. is scheduled to occur in the late second or early third quarter.

Bank Mutual chief executive officer David Baumgarten told BizTimes last week Bank Mutual’s headquarters and 36 redundant branches among the two banks are expected to close this summer, after the systems conversion. The banks also are working to limit layoffs through attrition as they prepare for the integration.

Last month, several analysts covering Associated and Bank Mutual described to BizTimes how the integration will likely play out.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am