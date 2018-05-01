Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corp. complete merger

Milwaukee and Pennsylvania firms combine

by

May 01, 2018, 10:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/apple-leisure-group-and-the-mark-travel-corp-complete-merger/

Milwaukee-based The Mark Travel Corp. has completed its previously announced merger with Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based Apple Leisure Group, the companies announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Plane flying

Mark Travel operates Funjet Vacations and sister company Trisept Solutions distributes leisure travel technology.

Apple Leisure Group operates Apple Vacations, Cheap Caribbean and Travel Impressions. Private-equity companies KSL Capital Partners and KKR own Apple Leisure Group. It has approximately 25,000 employees and $3 billion in revenue.

The combined firm, Apple Leisure Group, will maintain principal executive offices in both Milwaukee and Newtown Square. It will continue offering travel packages via the Apple Leisure Group, Mark Travel and Trisept Solutions brands. Alex Zozaya will serve as chief executive officer and former Mark Travel chief executive officer Bill La Macchia Jr. will continue leading Trisept Solutions.

“Joining forces to create a leading integrated leisure travel and technology solutions company makes a lot of sense for both of us as it will offer even more value for consumers and a wider array of products and services for travel agent, airline, hotel and other travel industry partners,” Zozaya said. “The same traits that have made our two companies grow and succeed will be important contributors to growth and opportunity in the future.”

“The world’s leading airlines, hotels and resorts, tour operators, travel agencies, tourist bureaus, and theme parks rely on Trisept Solutions for the visibility they need to maximize their distribution,” La Macchia said. “We see only upsides for travel agents as a result of our two companies coming together as we will be able to help them better understand their customers’ needs, manage their suppliers and increase productivity.”

Milwaukee-based The Mark Travel Corp. has completed its previously announced merger with Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based Apple Leisure Group, the companies announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Plane flying

Mark Travel operates Funjet Vacations and sister company Trisept Solutions distributes leisure travel technology.

Apple Leisure Group operates Apple Vacations, Cheap Caribbean and Travel Impressions. Private-equity companies KSL Capital Partners and KKR own Apple Leisure Group. It has approximately 25,000 employees and $3 billion in revenue.

The combined firm, Apple Leisure Group, will maintain principal executive offices in both Milwaukee and Newtown Square. It will continue offering travel packages via the Apple Leisure Group, Mark Travel and Trisept Solutions brands. Alex Zozaya will serve as chief executive officer and former Mark Travel chief executive officer Bill La Macchia Jr. will continue leading Trisept Solutions.

“Joining forces to create a leading integrated leisure travel and technology solutions company makes a lot of sense for both of us as it will offer even more value for consumers and a wider array of products and services for travel agent, airline, hotel and other travel industry partners,” Zozaya said. “The same traits that have made our two companies grow and succeed will be important contributors to growth and opportunity in the future.”

“The world’s leading airlines, hotels and resorts, tour operators, travel agencies, tourist bureaus, and theme parks rely on Trisept Solutions for the visibility they need to maximize their distribution,” La Macchia said. “We see only upsides for travel agents as a result of our two companies coming together as we will be able to help them better understand their customers’ needs, manage their suppliers and increase productivity.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm