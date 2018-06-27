Annex Wealth Management opens downtown Milwaukee office

Located in The Pfister Hotel

by

June 27, 2018, 2:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/banking-finance/annex-wealth-management-opens-downtown-milwaukee-office/

Elm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management, an advisory and wealth management firm, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its downtown Milwaukee office, located at The Pfister Hotel.

The new office, located on the south end of the hotel, overlooks Wisconsin Avenue.

Spano

It is the fifth office location for Annex, which also has offices in Appleton, Delafield, Elm Grove and Mequon.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback since we’ve opened our doors at The Pfister. It’s the right place at the right time for us to meet with current and prospective clients seeking an advisor who has always been committed to acting as a fiduciary,” said David J. Spano, president and chief executive officer of Annex Wealth Management. “Being a part of one of Milwaukee’s iconic landmarks allows more accessibility for our clients during the busy work day and provides a warm, full-service experience in one of Milwaukee’s most treasured landmarks.”

Photo from the ribbon cutting ceremony of Annex Wealth Management’s downtown Milwaukee office at The Pfister Hotel.

Elm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management, an advisory and wealth management firm, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its downtown Milwaukee office, located at The Pfister Hotel.

The new office, located on the south end of the hotel, overlooks Wisconsin Avenue.

Spano

It is the fifth office location for Annex, which also has offices in Appleton, Delafield, Elm Grove and Mequon.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback since we’ve opened our doors at The Pfister. It’s the right place at the right time for us to meet with current and prospective clients seeking an advisor who has always been committed to acting as a fiduciary,” said David J. Spano, president and chief executive officer of Annex Wealth Management. “Being a part of one of Milwaukee’s iconic landmarks allows more accessibility for our clients during the busy work day and provides a warm, full-service experience in one of Milwaukee’s most treasured landmarks.”

Photo from the ribbon cutting ceremony of Annex Wealth Management’s downtown Milwaukee office at The Pfister Hotel.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am