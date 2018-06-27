Annex Wealth Management opens downtown Milwaukee office

Elm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management, an advisory and wealth management firm, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its downtown Milwaukee office, located at The Pfister Hotel.

The new office, located on the south end of the hotel, overlooks Wisconsin Avenue.

It is the fifth office location for Annex, which also has offices in Appleton, Delafield, Elm Grove and Mequon.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback since we’ve opened our doors at The Pfister. It’s the right place at the right time for us to meet with current and prospective clients seeking an advisor who has always been committed to acting as a fiduciary,” said David J. Spano, president and chief executive officer of Annex Wealth Management. “Being a part of one of Milwaukee’s iconic landmarks allows more accessibility for our clients during the busy work day and provides a warm, full-service experience in one of Milwaukee’s most treasured landmarks.”