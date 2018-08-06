Angela Pecoraro
Chief executive officer | Advicent
10700 W. Research Drive, Suite 1, Milwaukee
Industry: Financial planning software
Employees: 236 (160 in Milwaukee)
- Pecoraro majored in entrepreneurship for her bachelor’s degree, which came in handy when Advicent split off from Zywave to become its own company in 2013. Pecoraro also has an MBA.
- One year in to the CEO role, she’s reflecting. “It’s been continuous learning, which is something I’ve always enjoyed. I have been with this business a number of years and it’s provided a great opportunity to get to know the team on a different level.”
- That curiosity and thirst for learning helped her get to the top. “I didn’t focus on climbing a corporate ladder. Rather, I focused on playing on the corporate jungle gym.”
- Pecoraro favors a transparent, direct communication style. “It’s important that the team understands where we’re going, how we’re going to get there, what’s going well and not going well.”
- Her mantra: “Making a good decision fast is better than no decision at all.”
- She’s a Milwaukee native now living in the Muskego area with her husband and three kids, 13, 11 and 8. “My husband and I like to spend a lot of time attending our childrens’ activities and sporting events.”
- Roadtripping is her travel of choice. Pecoraro and her family are headed out east this summer, to Niagara Falls, New York City and a few other East Coast destinations.
- Pecoraro doesn’t drink coffee. “I’m a tea girl.”
