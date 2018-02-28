Ane Ohm buys Staffing Support Specialists

Frank to remain involved at Hartford firm

February 28, 2018, 1:00 PM

Ane Ohm has acquired Hartford-based staffing agency Staffing Support Specialists from founder Pat Frank. The transaction closed Feb. 23 for an undisclosed price.

Ane Ohm and Pat Frank.

Frank established Staffing Support Specialists in 1997. It has seven employees and specializes in finding candidates for manufacturing jobs. The company has a second office in Beaver Dam. Frank will continue to manage day-to-day operations at Staffing Support Specialists.

Ohm is also co-founder and chief executive officer of LeaseCrunch, a software-as-a-service technology to help CPA firms simplify the rollout of new lease accounting standards in 2019 and 2020. She previously served for seven years as chief executive officer of HarQen, a video and automated phone interviewing platform and recruitment process consulting firm, and before that was president at LaserNet and vice president at Pinstripe and Strong Financial Services. Ohm holds a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Wisconsin.

“I have a long history of working in and around recruiting and staffing and it was the right time for Pat and his focus on supporting the community, which is where I live in Hartford, was very appealing to me,” Ohm said. “His business model was very appealing to me. He has this focus on personal touch that I really like and he and I have known each other for over 20 years, so there’s strong trust and familiarity.”

She has already worked with Frank to add business consulting and payroll services to Staffing Support’s offerings. Ohm does not plan to make any significant changes to the business.

“I’ve supported Hartford, Beaver Dam, and the surrounding area for more than 20 years and I’m very pleased that Staffing Support Specialists is now in the hands of someone equally committed to these communities,” Frank said.

