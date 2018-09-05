Zedd, Odesza to headline new downtown EDM festival in October

Grammy Award-winning DJ Zedd and electronic music group Odesza will perform headlining shows during the new Jawbreaker Fest, taking place in October at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Center District announced yesterday.

The two-day EDM (electronic dance music) bash, set for Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, will feature performances on Saturday by Louis The Child, Parker, RCKT PWR, and Crystal Knives, and on Sunday by RL Grime, Slumberjack, Plaid Hawaii, and Moses. Performances on both days start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Jawbreaker Fest are now on sale on the event’s website, starting at $80 for a two-day pass and $45 for a one-day pass. VIP tickets are $150, and include private restrooms, dance area and bar.

The festival, which will be held on the third floor exhibition hall of the convention center located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., will admit a capacity of 10,000 people each night.