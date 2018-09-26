WWE event coming to Fiserv Forum

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Nov. 26 will bring its “Monday Night Raw” event to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

“We welcome the best in sports and entertainment when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are really looking forward to an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment.”

“Monday Night Raw” will feature WWE champions including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, and Finn Balor.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Sept. 28.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 28 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its preseason home opener on Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls and its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.