This photo, taken circa 1934 by S.J. Majorowski, shows Whitnall Park in Hales Corners. The park contains Boerner Botanical Gardens, Wehr Nature Center and Whitnall Park Golf Course. The gardens and park are named after Charles Whitnall and Alfred Boerner, who were integral in the acquisition and design of much of the Milwaukee County Parks system.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s photo archives.