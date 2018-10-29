This photo, taken by Sumner Matteson circa 1910, shows birds at Washington Park Zoo. The Milwaukee County Zoo was established in 1892 as a miniature mammal and bird display in Milwaukee’s Washington Park, and by 1900 had grown to about 800 animals on 23 acres. It moved to its current 200-acre location on the far west side of Milwaukee in 1958.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
