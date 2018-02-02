Ward’s, Point Burger Bar owner opens new restaurant and entertainment venue

Rock Country, a new bar, restaurant and live entertainment venue, joins the collection of establishments owned by local restaurateur Brian Ward as it opens today at 5 p.m. on Milwaukee’s west side.

Ward, owner of Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee and the three Point Burger Bar locations in Milwaukee and Pewaukee, is opening his newest restaurant in the former Jokerz Comedy Club space, located at 11400 W. Silver Spring Road.

With its southern rock and country music theme, Rock Country will host weekend performances from locally and nationally-touring artists and bands, and it will operate daily, serving drinks and comfort food such as Texas smoked chicken, Kansas City pulled pork, chicken and waffles, according to a news release.

“We have spent the last few months developing recipes that are going to blow people away,” Ward said. “While our entertainment is going to be first rate, it’s very important to me that the food be an attraction all on its own.”

Wisconsin-based country bands Chasin Mason and Rebel Grace are lined up for Rock Country’s opening weekend. Other local bands performing at the venue in February will include King Solomon, The Boogie Men, and Eddie Butts Band.

As a former comedy club, the venue was already equipped with a stage and space for live performances. Its 3,000-square-foot main floor will operate daily as a bar and restaurant, while its 9,000-square-foot lower level on Fridays and Saturdays will house its live performances and operate as a full bar and restaurant.

“Music has always played a part in the success of our venues, but it has never taken ‘center stage’ to the degree that it will at Rock Country,” Ward said.

Rock Country’s close proximity to Harley-Davdison’s facility, with even a shared parking lot, will be an opportunity for collaboration, Ward said, especially with the company’s 115th anniversary celebration in August.