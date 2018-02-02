Ward’s, Point Burger Bar owner opens new restaurant and entertainment venue

Will host live music performances and serve southern food

by

February 02, 2018, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/wards-point-burger-bar-owner-opens-new-restaurant-and-entertainment-venue/

Rock Country’s main level bar area

Rock Country, a new bar, restaurant and live entertainment venue, joins the collection of establishments owned by local restaurateur Brian Ward as it opens today at 5 p.m. on Milwaukee’s west side.

Ward, owner of Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee and the three Point Burger Bar locations in Milwaukee and Pewaukee, is opening his newest restaurant in the former Jokerz Comedy Club space, located at 11400 W. Silver Spring Road.

With its southern rock and country music theme, Rock Country will host weekend performances from locally and nationally-touring artists and bands, and it will operate daily, serving drinks and comfort food such as Texas smoked chicken, Kansas City pulled pork, chicken and waffles, according to a news release.

Rock Country’s lower level performance space

“We have spent the last few months developing recipes that are going to blow people away,” Ward said. “While our entertainment is going to be first rate, it’s very important to me that the food be an attraction all on its own.”

Wisconsin-based country bands Chasin Mason and Rebel Grace are lined up for Rock Country’s opening weekend. Other local bands performing at the venue in February will include King Solomon, The Boogie Men, and Eddie Butts Band.

As a former comedy club, the venue was already equipped with a stage and space for live performances. Its 3,000-square-foot main floor will operate daily as a bar and restaurant, while its 9,000-square-foot lower level on Fridays and Saturdays will house its live performances and operate as a full bar and restaurant.

“Music has always played a part in the success of our venues, but it has never taken ‘center stage’ to the degree that it will at Rock Country,” Ward said.

Rock Country’s close proximity to Harley-Davdison’s facility, with even a shared parking lot, will be an opportunity for collaboration, Ward said, especially with the company’s 115th anniversary celebration in August.

Rock Country’s main level bar area

Rock Country, a new bar, restaurant and live entertainment venue, joins the collection of establishments owned by local restaurateur Brian Ward as it opens today at 5 p.m. on Milwaukee’s west side.

Ward, owner of Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee and the three Point Burger Bar locations in Milwaukee and Pewaukee, is opening his newest restaurant in the former Jokerz Comedy Club space, located at 11400 W. Silver Spring Road.

With its southern rock and country music theme, Rock Country will host weekend performances from locally and nationally-touring artists and bands, and it will operate daily, serving drinks and comfort food such as Texas smoked chicken, Kansas City pulled pork, chicken and waffles, according to a news release.

Rock Country’s lower level performance space

“We have spent the last few months developing recipes that are going to blow people away,” Ward said. “While our entertainment is going to be first rate, it’s very important to me that the food be an attraction all on its own.”

Wisconsin-based country bands Chasin Mason and Rebel Grace are lined up for Rock Country’s opening weekend. Other local bands performing at the venue in February will include King Solomon, The Boogie Men, and Eddie Butts Band.

As a former comedy club, the venue was already equipped with a stage and space for live performances. Its 3,000-square-foot main floor will operate daily as a bar and restaurant, while its 9,000-square-foot lower level on Fridays and Saturdays will house its live performances and operate as a full bar and restaurant.

“Music has always played a part in the success of our venues, but it has never taken ‘center stage’ to the degree that it will at Rock Country,” Ward said.

Rock Country’s close proximity to Harley-Davdison’s facility, with even a shared parking lot, will be an opportunity for collaboration, Ward said, especially with the company’s 115th anniversary celebration in August.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm