Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Fiserv Forum

Jeff Dunham, a ventriloquist and comedian, will perform on Friday, Jan. 11 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show is part of his new “Passively Aggressive” tour, which kicks off on Oct. 17. in Worchester, Mass.

Dunham has toured his shows around the world, and has appeared on numerous television programs, including Comedy Central specials, the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show and Sonny With a Chance. His latest stand-up comedy special, “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster,” is now available on Netflix.

Tickets for the show are now on sale.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 30 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host their preseason home opener on Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls and its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.