Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Fiserv Forum

30th show announced for new arena

October 02, 2018, 1:44 PM

Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham, a ventriloquist and comedian, will perform on Friday, Jan. 11 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. 

The show is part of his new “Passively Aggressive” tour, which kicks off on Oct. 17. in Worchester, Mass.

Dunham has toured his shows around the world, and has appeared on numerous television programs, including Comedy Central specials, the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show and Sonny With a Chance. His latest stand-up comedy special, “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster,” is now available on Netflix.

Tickets for the show are now on sale.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far 30 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Shinedown, March 8, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host their preseason home opener on Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls and its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall. 

