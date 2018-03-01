UW-Whitewater planning expansion of athletic and recreational facilities

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is planning a multi-year, multi-phased expansion of its athletic and recreational facilities to accommodate the school’s continued growth.

The facilities master plan, developed by Milwaukee architecture and design firm Kahler Slater includes a new 3,500-seat event center, an 80-yard turf fieldhouse, a natatorium with a 25-yard stretch pool, and an office/training suite for the wheelchair athletics programs.

The plan also calls for offices for the basketball programs, an athletic training suite, new and renovated team locker rooms, a multi-activity court, a combative arts room, a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the strength and conditioning center, and other renovations throughout the Williams Center athletics, recreation and fitness facility.

The school has not said the cost or how the projects will be paid for, or a timeline.

For years, UW-Whitewater, which is located on the border of Walworth and Jefferson counties, has had success with its Division III Intercollegiate athletic programs. The UW-Whitewater football team won the Division III national championship title in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. The woman’s gymnastics team won the national championship in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. The men’s basketball team won the national championship in 2012 and 2014 and the baseball team won in 2005 and 2014.