UPAF allocating $9 million to performing arts groups

Increasing support for the Milwaukee Ballet

by

October 03, 2018, 12:14 PM

The United Performing Arts Fund today announced it is allocating more than $9 million to its member groups.

Deanna Tillisch, president & CEO of UPAF.

The largest portion, $7.6 million, will go to UPAF’s six cornerstone groups: The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, First Stage Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera Company.

UPAF said it is increasing by 13 percent its support for the Milwaukee Ballet to support the organization’s capital campaign for its new facility which is under construction in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. 

UPAF is allocating $1.27 million to eight member groups: Bel Canto, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks.

“For over half a century, UPAF has raised essential dollars to ensure that southeastern Wisconsin retains its depth and breadth of performing arts,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “Due to the generous and ongoing support of our donors, sponsors and volunteers, we are able to provide our member groups with the resources required to deliver entertainment excellence and arts education enrichment.”

Smaller performing arts groups will receive $159,915 through the UPAF Affiliate Program.

The fund’s 2018 campaign pulled in $12,078,795 for southeast Wisconsin’s performing arts groups.

The allocation of UPAF funds is determined by an independent committee of representatives from Northwestern Mutual, We Energies, Baird, MillerCoors, PNC Bank and KPMG.

