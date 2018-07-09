UFC event added to new arena’s entertainment lineup

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), an American mixed martial arts competition is coming to the new Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee for an event on Saturday, Dec. 15, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced.

“We are thrilled to bring the UFC to our new arena as we continue to deliver the best in sports and entertainment to Milwaukee,” said Raj Saha, WESC general manager. “Milwaukee has a deep-rooted history in mixed martial arts as many UFC champions and fighters have trained here. It is going to be a great night of fights.”

The on-sale date for tickets, and the fight card for the event will both be announced soon.

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

So far 18 events have been announced for its first year, but the arena’s opening show has yet to be revealed. The lineup includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019