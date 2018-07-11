Twenty One Pilots to perform at new Bucks arena

Twenty One Pilots, a Grammy-Award winning alternative rock band, will play at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 20, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

“Their innovative and unique style is something we are really geeked-out about hearing live in October at our new venue,” said Raj Saha, WESC general manager.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 20. The group will visit the arena as part of The Bandito Tour, which will celebrate the upcoming Oct. 5 release of their new album Trench. The tour includes North America, Europe, and Australia and New Zealand.

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

So far 19 events have been announced for its first year, but the arena’s opening show has yet to be revealed. The lineup includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019