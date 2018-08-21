Travis Scott, Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows booked for Fiserv Forum

Rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra and rapper Travis Scott will perform at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee.

Travis Scott will perform on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. The show will be part of his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour, which kicks off in November. It will showcase his recently released amusement park-themed album “Astroworld,” which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for the second consecutive week.

“We welcome Travis Scott and all the ragers to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 9,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are looking forward to a great night hosting one of music’s rising young superstars.”

Also lined up for a December show at the arena is rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which will perform shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks have not yet announced the concert, but it is listed on the band’s tour schedule.

Tickets for Travis Scott’s show will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24. The pre-sale to purchase tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s show will start Friday, Sept. 7.

The opening of the $524 million dollar arena is set for Sunday, Aug. 26, when the Bucks will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue. It will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events. So far 23 events have been announced for its first year, with The Killers as the grand opening show. The lineup includes:

The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019