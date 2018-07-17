Townhomes coming to Road America

Auto racing enthusiasts who want to live adjacent to the action at Road America will soon have that option.

Trackside Townhomes is developing a 12-structure, 24-unit residential community adjacent to the four-mile Road America track in the towns of Plymouth and Rhine near Elkhart Lake in Sheboygan County.

The site was selected due to its location, adjacent to highway 67, just east of Road America.

“I chose the site because it provided the unmatched opportunity to allow residents to hear the roar of both the cars on the track as well as the crowd, at a place with unmatched beauty,” said developer Jason Miller. “The location also is near Little Elkhart Lake; owners will be a stone’s throw from kayaking, fishing, and overall enjoyment of the beautiful lake.”

This will be the second time housing units are developed next to a track.

In 2016, racer Bart Wolf launched Motorsports Villas, a 36-unit car condo development in Elkhart Lake, selling all units quickly.

Senior lending for the development was provided by Bank First National. Business and financial plan development was facilitated through the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.