Top local chefs to appear on new Food Network show

Episode airs Sept. 27

by

September 20, 2018, 2:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/top-local-chefs-to-appear-on-new-food-network-show/

Five Milwaukee-based chefs will be featured on Bite Club, a new cooking show on the Food Network.

Chefs and restaurateurs Barkha Limbu Daily of The Cheel in Thiensville, Caitlin Cullen of The Tandem in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood, Aaron Patin of Iron Grate BBQ on Milwaukee’s south side, Matt Kerley of Bodegón in Hotel Madrid in Walker’s Point, and Frankie Sanchez of Sabrosa Cafe in Bay View will compete against one another during Bite Club’s Sept. 27 episode. 

The series features host and chef Tyler Florence, who visits various cities in search of its best chef. Five chefs are chosen to participate, cooking in an unknown kitchen while competing to be the Bite Club champion.

“I was surprised and excited when the show producer reached out to me for the Food Network Television Series with Chef Tyler Florence,” said Daily. “Milwaukee has many great chefs and I was honored to be selected to participate in the show. The best part was the rare opportunity to work with the amazing chefs from Milwaukee.”

Company Brewing in Riverwest will host a viewing party on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. for the episode’s airing. 

Five Milwaukee-based chefs will be featured on Bite Club, a new cooking show on the Food Network.

Chefs and restaurateurs Barkha Limbu Daily of The Cheel in Thiensville, Caitlin Cullen of The Tandem in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood, Aaron Patin of Iron Grate BBQ on Milwaukee’s south side, Matt Kerley of Bodegón in Hotel Madrid in Walker’s Point, and Frankie Sanchez of Sabrosa Cafe in Bay View will compete against one another during Bite Club’s Sept. 27 episode. 

The series features host and chef Tyler Florence, who visits various cities in search of its best chef. Five chefs are chosen to participate, cooking in an unknown kitchen while competing to be the Bite Club champion.

“I was surprised and excited when the show producer reached out to me for the Food Network Television Series with Chef Tyler Florence,” said Daily. “Milwaukee has many great chefs and I was honored to be selected to participate in the show. The best part was the rare opportunity to work with the amazing chefs from Milwaukee.”

Company Brewing in Riverwest will host a viewing party on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. for the episode’s airing. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am