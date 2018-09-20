Top local chefs to appear on new Food Network show

Five Milwaukee-based chefs will be featured on Bite Club, a new cooking show on the Food Network.

Chefs and restaurateurs Barkha Limbu Daily of The Cheel in Thiensville, Caitlin Cullen of The Tandem in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood, Aaron Patin of Iron Grate BBQ on Milwaukee’s south side, Matt Kerley of Bodegón in Hotel Madrid in Walker’s Point, and Frankie Sanchez of Sabrosa Cafe in Bay View will compete against one another during Bite Club’s Sept. 27 episode.

The series features host and chef Tyler Florence, who visits various cities in search of its best chef. Five chefs are chosen to participate, cooking in an unknown kitchen while competing to be the Bite Club champion.

“I was surprised and excited when the show producer reached out to me for the Food Network Television Series with Chef Tyler Florence,” said Daily. “Milwaukee has many great chefs and I was honored to be selected to participate in the show. The best part was the rare opportunity to work with the amazing chefs from Milwaukee.”

Company Brewing in Riverwest will host a viewing party on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. for the episode’s airing.