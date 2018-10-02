Tickets for Brewers’ NLDS home games are sold out

Tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers’ National League Division Series games at Miller Park have been sold out, the team said Tuesday.

The Brewers clinched the National League Central title on Monday by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field in a tiebreaker game.

With that win, the Brewers advance to the National League Division Series, with home field advantage. They will play the winner of tonight’s NL Wild Card playoff game between the Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

NLDS games will be played at Miller Park on Thursday (Game 1), Friday (Game 2) and, if necessary, on Wednesday, Oct. 10 (Game 5).

Major League Baseball today announced the starting times for games 1 and 2 of the NLDS. For the Brewers, Game 1 on Thursday will start at 4:07 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. Game 2 on Friday will start at 3:15 p.m. and will also be televised on FS1.

The Brewers’ ticket office is guaranteeing tickets for future potential playoff rounds (the National League Championship Series and the World Series) through the purchase of 20-game or full season ticket plans for next season, said Tyler Barnes, senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Brewers.

The Brewers ranked 10th in Major League Baseball for attendance in 2018, with a total of 2.85 million fans attending games at Miller Park, an average of 35,195 per game.