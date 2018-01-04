Third Ward restaurants install ice bars to celebrate winter

Outdoor bars to open Jan. 19 at St. Paul Fish Company, Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop

by

January 04, 2018, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/third-ward-restaurants-install-ice-bars-to-celebrate-winter/

Courtesy of St. Paul Fish Company

As if Milwaukee bar-goers aren’t cold enough hopping from tavern to tavern in the winter, 23 tons of ice will be used to construct outdoor ice bars at St. Paul Fish Company, Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop, all located on Broadway and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The three ice creations, holding 150 blocks of ice, will open on Gallery Night on Jan. 19 to kick off the Third Ward’s Toast to Winter event— weather permitting, of course.

“I think its a great opportunity for Milwaukeeans to get outside and embrace our winter,” Patrick Nedobeck of St. Paul Fish said. “As Milwaukee is a city of festivals, I hope to have this seen in the future as the first festival of the year.”

Max Zuleta, Guinness World Record holder and master carver at Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero, will construct the ice bars, each with signature features including a 3-D lion bloody Mary ice luge and an ice bier wall at Cafe Benelux, and a dynamic ice wall at St. Paul Fish Company.

The three restaurants will donate a portion of its proceeds from the ice bar features to local charities. Cafe Benelux will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, St. Paul Fish Company will benefit Fisher House Foundation and Wicked Hop will benefit ALS Association and Wisconsin Humane Society.

Last January, Art Below Zero installed St. Paul Fish’s ice bar that consisted of ice blocks built around its outdoor bar area along the Public Market’s Broadway side.

Nedobeck said St. Paul Fish plans to keep its ice bar running for as long possible– again, weather permitting. He said Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop will likely do the same.

“I am praying for temperatures right around 30 for several weeks,” Nedobeck said.

Courtesy of St. Paul Fish Company

As if Milwaukee bar-goers aren’t cold enough hopping from tavern to tavern in the winter, 23 tons of ice will be used to construct outdoor ice bars at St. Paul Fish Company, Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop, all located on Broadway and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The three ice creations, holding 150 blocks of ice, will open on Gallery Night on Jan. 19 to kick off the Third Ward’s Toast to Winter event— weather permitting, of course.

“I think its a great opportunity for Milwaukeeans to get outside and embrace our winter,” Patrick Nedobeck of St. Paul Fish said. “As Milwaukee is a city of festivals, I hope to have this seen in the future as the first festival of the year.”

Max Zuleta, Guinness World Record holder and master carver at Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero, will construct the ice bars, each with signature features including a 3-D lion bloody Mary ice luge and an ice bier wall at Cafe Benelux, and a dynamic ice wall at St. Paul Fish Company.

The three restaurants will donate a portion of its proceeds from the ice bar features to local charities. Cafe Benelux will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, St. Paul Fish Company will benefit Fisher House Foundation and Wicked Hop will benefit ALS Association and Wisconsin Humane Society.

Last January, Art Below Zero installed St. Paul Fish’s ice bar that consisted of ice blocks built around its outdoor bar area along the Public Market’s Broadway side.

Nedobeck said St. Paul Fish plans to keep its ice bar running for as long possible– again, weather permitting. He said Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop will likely do the same.

“I am praying for temperatures right around 30 for several weeks,” Nedobeck said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am