The Weeknd coming to Summerfest

The Weeknd will make his Summerfest debut when he headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7.

The R&B artist will be joined by a yet-to-be-named special guest, Summerfest officials announced today.

The Weeknd first appeared on the music scene with the release of his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons,” which was followed by his 2013 studio album “Kiss Land.” His 2015 album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” earned him two Grammy Awards and produced several hits, “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “In The Night.”

His 2016 album “Starboy” rose to No. 1 in 90 countries and broke the global streaming record in less than a week.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 7.

All of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners for the 2018 festival have now been announced. The others are:

Imagine Dragons, June 27

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28

Halsey and Logic, June 29

Florida Georgia Line, June 30

Dave Matthews Band, July 1

J. Cole, July 3

Journey and Def Leppard, July 4

Shawn Mendes, July 5

Blake Shelton, July 6

Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3 to 8.