The Weeknd coming to Summerfest

Will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7

by

April 03, 2018, 5:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/the-weeknd-coming-to-summerfest/

The Weeknd will make his Summerfest debut when he headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7.

The Weeknd

The R&B artist will be joined by a yet-to-be-named special guest, Summerfest officials announced today.

The Weeknd first appeared on the music scene with the release of his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons,” which was followed by his 2013 studio album “Kiss Land.” His 2015 album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” earned him two Grammy Awards and produced several hits, “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “In The Night.”

His 2016 album “Starboy” rose to No. 1 in 90 countries and broke the global streaming record in less than a week.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 7.

All of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners for the 2018 festival have now been announced. The others are:

  • Imagine Dragons, June 27
  • James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28
  • Halsey and Logic, June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line, June 30
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 1
  • J. Cole, July 3
  • Journey and Def Leppard, July 4
  • Shawn Mendes, July 5
  • Blake Shelton, July 6
  • Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3 to 8.

The Weeknd will make his Summerfest debut when he headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7.

The Weeknd

The R&B artist will be joined by a yet-to-be-named special guest, Summerfest officials announced today.

The Weeknd first appeared on the music scene with the release of his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons,” which was followed by his 2013 studio album “Kiss Land.” His 2015 album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” earned him two Grammy Awards and produced several hits, “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “In The Night.”

His 2016 album “Starboy” rose to No. 1 in 90 countries and broke the global streaming record in less than a week.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 7.

All of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners for the 2018 festival have now been announced. The others are:

  • Imagine Dragons, June 27
  • James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28
  • Halsey and Logic, June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line, June 30
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 1
  • J. Cole, July 3
  • Journey and Def Leppard, July 4
  • Shawn Mendes, July 5
  • Blake Shelton, July 6
  • Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3 to 8.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am