The Killers to perform grand opening show at new Bucks arena

Milwaukee's Violent Femmes to be featured as special guests

July 26, 2018, 10:26 AM

The Killers

Rock band The Killers will headline the grand opening show at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

In addition, feature folk punk band Violent Femmes, which first formed in 1981 in Milwaukee, will be the “special guest” act for the show, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the arena.

The concert will be The Killer’s only show in the Midwest this fall.

“Grand opening is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are so excited to make this an experience to remember with a stellar performance by The Killers and Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to bringing the best of sports and entertainment to Milwaukee.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Aug. 3. 

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events

So far 20 events have been announced for its first year. The lineup includes:

  • The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4
  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019

